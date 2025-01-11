East Java Launches Vaccination Campaign as FMD Affects Over 11,000 Cattle

Didik Fibrianto
January 12, 2025 | 2:55 pm
A veterinarian examines a cow infected with foot and mouth disease in Ngoro District, Jombang Regency, East Java, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2025. (Antara Photo/Syaiful Arif)
Batu. The East Java government has launched a large-scale vaccination campaign following the infection of 11,317 cows by foot and mouth disease (FMD), making the province the epicenter of the outbreak.

Acting East Java Governor Adhy Karyono announced on Saturday that the province requires up to 8 million FMD vaccines, but current stocks are limited to just 25,000 doses.

“We will shoulder the vaccination costs. The available stock of 25,000 vaccines is currently being used, and we will soon add another 325,000 doses procured through the provincial budget,” Adhy said during a visit to Malang. “Next, we will receive 1.4 million vaccines from the Agriculture Ministry.”

Despite the surge in FMD cases and fatalities, Adhy maintained that the outbreak is under control.

“Between December 1, 2024, and January 10, 2025, reports indicated that 11,317 cows across East Java were infected,” he said. “The infection rate accounts for only 3 percent of the cattle population in East Java, so we can handle the situation.”

The government has refrained from making drastic decisions, such as shutting down all cattle markets -- a measure that could break the chain of infections -- due to economic considerations for local farmers.

“Several markets in Tulungagung, Situbondo, and Ponorogo have been temporarily closed, but we are also taking steps to ensure markets remain active,” the governor added.

Foot and mouth disease is a highly contagious viral disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs. It is caused by the Aphthovirus and spreads rapidly through direct contact, contaminated feed, water, or equipment, and even airborne transmission in some cases.

Symptoms of FMD include fever, blisters in the mouth and on the feet, drooling, lameness, and loss of appetite. The disease often causes severe economic losses for farmers due to decreased milk production, reduced growth rates, and the death of infected animals.

