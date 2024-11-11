East Java Regent Puts 97 Employees Under Sunlight as Discipline

Zulkiflie
November 11, 2024 | 7:00 pm
Employees of the Probolinggo regency government stand under the sunlight outside their office in Probolinggo, East Java, as punishment for not attending the National Heroes Day ceremony, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Zulkifli)
Employees of the Probolinggo regency government stand under the sunlight outside their office in Probolinggo, East Java, as punishment for not attending the National Heroes Day ceremony, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Zulkifli)

Probolinggo. The acting regent of Probolinggo, East Java, ordered 97 government employees to stand outside for two hours on Monday morning as punishment for allegedly failing to attend a National Heroes Day ceremony on Sunday.

Ugas Irwanto said the punishment should last four hours and the employees will be exposed to sunlight for an additional two hours on Tuesday.

"We invited 495 people to the ceremony -- 398 attended, but 97 did not," Ugas said.

The disciplinary action took place from 8 a.m. and applied equally to both men and women, according to Ugas.

Most of the punished employees hold lower-ranking positions, with the highest rank being echelon 3. Those offenders who did not serve the punishment on Monday will be required to stand outside for the full four hours on Tuesday, he added.

Ugas said the punishment was intended to instill discipline among government employees and improve their commitment to public service.

The 55-year-old was appointed acting regent in September 2023 to fill the position until the upcoming election on November 27.

There is currently no law that specifies exposing government employees to sunlight as an approved disciplinary measure.

