East Nusa Tenggara to Welcome Cristiano Ronaldo

Antara, Heru Andriyanto
February 17, 2025 | 2:15 pm
FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the winning penalty shootout during the Champions League final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, May 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the winning penalty shootout during the Champions League final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, May 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

Kupang. Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is scheduled to visit East Nusa Tenggara to attend social activities on Tuesday, local officials confirmed on Monday.

It will be the Portuguese star’s third visit to Indonesia, following his trip to Aceh in 2005 to meet survivors of the devastating tsunami and his participation in a 2013 mangrove-planting event in Bali.

“According to our agenda, he is slated to arrive at El Tari Kupang Airport at 11 a.m. tomorrow,” Acting East Nusa Tenggara Governor Andriko Noto Susanto said.

Ronaldo’s visit is facilitated by the Jakarta-based Graha Kasih Indonesia Foundation, he added.

Ronaldo will be received by provincial government officials at the governor’s office before attending social activities.

Abdul Muis, secretary of the provincial football association, also confirmed Ronaldo’s visit but did not disclose any specific football-related agenda involving the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward.

Despite entering his 40s earlier this month, Ronaldo's fitness, goal-scoring prowess in his current team, and global popularity have continued to make headlines on and off the pitch.

He has been playing for Saudi Pro League’s Al Nassr since late 2022 and recently extended his contract to 2026. 

After spending nearly a decade at Real Madrid, where he became the club’s all-time leading scorer, Ronaldo transferred to Juventus in 2018. He continued to deliver outstanding performances in Serie A, winning multiple league titles and individual accolades.

In 2021, he made a sensational return to Manchester United, the club where he first rose to global stardom. Although the team encountered mixed results, Ronaldo showcased his enduring talent by frequently finding the back of the net and guiding younger teammates.

Outside of club football, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has also remained a pivotal figure for the Portugal national team, leading them in UEFA Nations League and World Cup campaigns. His international accomplishments include a European Championship title and the UEFA Nations League trophy.

#Sports
