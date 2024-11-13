Education Expert Calls for End of Merdeka Curriculum

Ichsan Ali, Heru Andriyanto
November 13, 2024 | 8:00 am
Education expert Darmaningtyas, left, speaks during a focus group discussion at the B-Universe Media Holdings office in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Tangerang, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (David Gita Roza)
Education expert Darmaningtyas, left, speaks during a focus group discussion at the B-Universe Media Holdings office in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Tangerang, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (David Gita Roza)

Tangerang. Education expert Darmaningtyas on Tuesday urged the government to discontinue the Merdeka Curriculum introduced by former Education Minister Nadiem Makarim.

The Merdeka Curriculum, which translates to "Curriculum of Freedom," was designed to simplify the previous education system and ease the burden on students by providing more freedom in choosing learning methods, often through the use of technology. It also eliminated the previously mandatory national examinations.

However, teachers and education experts have criticized the curriculum for being impractical in a country where internet access and economic conditions vary greatly across regions. They also argue that removing national exams has lowered education standards.

Speaking during a focus group discussion hosted by B-Universe Media Holdings, Darmaningtyas went as far as to claim that the Merdeka Curriculum is "illegal," arguing that its branding gives the impression that it was a personal initiative of Nadiem rather than a nationally agreed-upon education policy.

"The Merdeka Curriculum is illegal, and therefore the new Elementary and Middle Education Minister, Abdul Mu'ti, has every right to revert to the 2013 curriculum," Darmaningtyas said.

He said a national curriculum should never carry a brand that seems to be associated with an individual and criticized the policies embedded within the Merdeka Curriculum.

Darmaningtyas acknowledged that schools with adequate resources and technological infrastructure could continue using methods from the Merdeka Curriculum but insisted that the name should be changed to reflect a national curriculum.

He further argued for a more adaptable education system, citing Indonesia’s diverse income levels and regional infrastructure disparities.

"I have repeatedly said that a single curriculum is insufficient given our diversity. We cannot impose the same curriculum used in advanced schools on Java Island onto schools in more remote areas. If necessary, we should consider adopting curriculum elements from other countries," he said.

Despite advocating for curriculum flexibility, Darmaningtyas stressed that core subjects like science, Indonesian language, English, and nationalism must have a national standard to maintain educational consistency.

“Other subjects, such as social science or geography, should be adapted to local cultures. For instance, we learn about [national hero] Prince Diponegoro, who is well-known in Java, but how relevant is he to students in Papua?” he said.

The discussion at the B-Universe office in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2 also involved Jakarta branch representative of the Indonesian Teachers' Association (PGRI) Dadi Ardiansyah, child psychologist Vera Itabiliana, and B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita.

