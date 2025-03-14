Edwin Sumantha Appointed as New Commander of Presidential Security Force

Salman Mardira
May 28, 2025 | 6:59 pm
SHARE
Major General Edwin Adrian Sumantha (Handout)
Major General Edwin Adrian Sumantha (Handout)

Jakarta. The Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) have appointed Major General Edwin Adrian Sumantha as the new commander of the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres), replacing Maj. Gen. Achiruddin, who has been promoted to lead the Diponegoro Regional Military Command.

TNI spokesperson Kristomei Sianturi confirmed the appointment on Wednesday, noting that it is part of a broad reshuffle involving 117 high-ranking officers.

“This reshuffle is not merely administrative. It serves as a strategic move to develop careers and refresh the organization for more effective performance,” Kristomei said in Jakarta.

Read More:
New Customs Chief Djaka Budhi Utama Confirmed Retired from Military Service
Advertisement

Born in Jakarta on October 23, 1975, Edwin graduated from the Military Academy at the age of 22. His military career began in Indonesia’s elite Special Forces Command (Kopassus), where he served from second lieutenant to lieutenant colonel.

He previously served as commander of the Army Command and Staff College (Seskoad) from October 2024 and, more recently, as the Head of Public Relations at the Ministry of Defense.

In July 2014, Edwin, then a colonel, was appointed commander of the Central Jakarta District Military Command (Kodim 0501), later transitioning to serve as chief of staff for the 1st Infantry Brigade of the Capital Security Command. Shortly after, he returned to lead Kodim 0501, making him the only TNI officer to hold that post twice.

Edwin became a key figure in the national leadership circle in 2018 when he was appointed aide-de-camp to then-Vice President Jusuf Kalla.

Read More:
DPR Approves Military Law Revisions, Expanding Active-Duty Roles in Civilian Posts

As a seasoned special forces officer, Edwin has been involved in a range of military operations both domestically and internationally. His domestic deployments include conflict zones in Aceh and Papua, while internationally, he served under the United Nations as a military observer in Georgia, Eastern Europe.

Tags:
#Military
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Edwin Sumantha Appointed as New Commander of Presidential Security Force
News 2 hours ago

Edwin Sumantha Appointed as New Commander of Presidential Security Force

 He previously served as commander of the Army Command and Staff College (Seskoad) from October 2024.
Military Chief Defends Ammunition Disposal Procedures After Garut Explosion Kills 13
News May 26, 2025 | 7:52 pm

Military Chief Defends Ammunition Disposal Procedures After Garut Explosion Kills 13

 A deadly explosion during ammo disposal in Garut kills 13. Military insists SOPs were followed; lawmakers demand further investigation.
Australia to Back Malaria Drug Trial for Indonesian Military
News May 16, 2025 | 2:37 pm

Australia to Back Malaria Drug Trial for Indonesian Military

 Australia will provide A$3.5 million ($2.2 million) for the anti-malaria drug clinical trial for the Indonesian military.
Dedi Mulyadi’s Proposal to Send Unruly Students to Military Barracks Sparks Human Rights Backlash
News May 2, 2025 | 11:38 am

Dedi Mulyadi’s Proposal to Send Unruly Students to Military Barracks Sparks Human Rights Backlash

 Dedi, who assumed office earlier this year, has garnered national attention and social media buzz for a string of unconventional policies.
Military Blames OPM-Affiliated Group for Attack on Teachers in Papua
News Mar 23, 2025 | 11:15 pm

Military Blames OPM-Affiliated Group for Attack on Teachers in Papua

 The group that allegedly carried out the attack in Anggruk district was led by local separatist leader Elius Kogap, a spokesman said.
Public May Challenge Revised TNI Law, Says Minister
News Mar 22, 2025 | 11:12 am

Public May Challenge Revised TNI Law, Says Minister

 The public can seek a judicial review of the revised TNI Law, Minister Supratman said, addressing concerns over military-civilian roles.
DPR Approves Military Law Revisions, Expanding Active-Duty Roles in Civilian Posts
News Mar 20, 2025 | 11:03 am

DPR Approves Military Law Revisions, Expanding Active-Duty Roles in Civilian Posts

 The DPR passed the revised TNI law, expanding active-duty roles in civilian posts and raising retirement age, sparking debate.
House Speaker Puan Maharani Defends TNI Law Revision Despite Public Outcry
News Mar 17, 2025 | 7:00 pm

House Speaker Puan Maharani Defends TNI Law Revision Despite Public Outcry

 Puan Maharani defends TNI law revision, rejecting concerns over military’s expanded role and closed-door deliberations amid public objection
Luxury Hotel Venue Adds Controversy to Military Law Discussions
News Mar 16, 2025 | 10:55 pm

Luxury Hotel Venue Adds Controversy to Military Law Discussions

 "We must ensure that all participants get adequate rest in between marathon sessions," House Secretary-General Indra Iskandar said.
Two Members of Prabowo’s Cabinet to Resign from Military Amid Public Debate
News Mar 14, 2025 | 2:51 am

Two Members of Prabowo’s Cabinet to Resign from Military Amid Public Debate

 Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Teddy Indra Wijaya, who serves as cabinet secretary, is not required to leave the military.

The Latest

Spacex Launches Another Starship Rocket after Back-to-Back Explosions, But It Tumbles Out of Control
Tech 2 hours ago

Spacex Launches Another Starship Rocket after Back-to-Back Explosions, But It Tumbles Out of Control

 It was the first time one of Musk's Starships -- intended for moon and Mars travel -- flew with a recycled booster.
Edwin Sumantha Appointed as New Commander of Presidential Security Force
News 2 hours ago

Edwin Sumantha Appointed as New Commander of Presidential Security Force

 He previously served as commander of the Army Command and Staff College (Seskoad) from October 2024.
In Line with IMO, PIS Presents 3 Strategies to Become a World-Class Indonesian Maritime Player
Special Updates 4 hours ago

In Line with IMO, PIS Presents 3 Strategies to Become a World-Class Indonesian Maritime Player

 IMO emphasized the importance of concrete actions to promote efficiency and sustainability in the global maritime sector.
Danantara, INA Ink Nickel Deal with Eramet
Business 5 hours ago

Danantara, INA Ink Nickel Deal with Eramet

 Danantara's partnership with Eramet and INA revolves around the nickel-based EV battery ecosystem.
Danantara Officials Deny Reports of Ray Dalio Leaving Advisory Board
Business 5 hours ago

Danantara Officials Deny Reports of Ray Dalio Leaving Advisory Board

 Danantara’s CEO and CIO deny reports that investor Ray Dalio has withdrawn from the advisory board, confirming ongoing collaboration.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Moves WHO Regional Affiliation from Southeast Asia to Western Pacific
1
Indonesia Moves WHO Regional Affiliation from Southeast Asia to Western Pacific
2
Indonesia to Begin Reducing Fuel Imports from Singapore 'Soon'
3
Indonesia Says China Walks the Talk on Nickel Investment, Unlike Europe and US
4
Indonesia Airlines CEO: 'Our Airline Is Real and It’s Taking Off Soon'
5
Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED