Eid Homecoming Sees Fewer Travelers, More Public Transport Riders in 2025

Jakarta. The number of travelers for the annual Eid al-Fitr homecoming, or mudik, in 2025 dropped by 4.69 percent compared to the previous year, according to data released by the Transportation Ministry on Saturday.

A total of 154.6 million people took part in the 2025 mudik season, down from 162.2 million in 2024. The figures were based on Mobile Positioning Data (MPD) collected from operators across the country, combined with transportation activity indicators between March 21 and April 11, 2025.

Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said the total national movement during the 2025 mudik period reached 358.2 million trips, with 154.6 million categorized as intra- and inter-provincial travelers.

“This realization is 5.6 percent higher than our initial estimate of 146.7 million travelers, but still 4.69 percent lower than last year’s actual figure,” Dudy said in a press conference at his office.

Despite the decline in overall travelers, public transportation usage increased during the same period. Based on data from the Ministry’s Strategic Hub application, total public transport passengers reached 27.5 million in 2025, an 8.5 percent rise from 25.3 million in 2024.

By mode of transport:

Road transport carried 5.53 million passengers, up 19.9 percent from 2024.

Railways served 8.29 million passengers, a 3.2 percent increase.

Sea transport saw a 21.2 percent surge with 2.25 million passengers.

Air travel grew slightly by 0.56 percent to 5.61 million passengers.

Ferry services recorded 5.58 million passengers, up 10.5 percent year-on-year.

Private vehicle movements also increased, particularly in and out of Jakarta. A total of 7.99 million vehicles passed through toll roads during the 2025 mudik period—an 8.48 percent rise from the previous year.

The government has been ramping up efforts to improve mudik traffic management, while promoting the use of public transportation to reduce congestion and improve safety.

