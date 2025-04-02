Eid Travels: Nearly 2 Million Vehicles Leave Greater Jakarta

Jakarta. Nearly 2 million vehicles had left the Greater Jakarta area during the Eid holidays, according to the state-run toll operator Jasa Marga.

The Greater Jakarta area encompasses Jakarta, Bogor, Tangerang, and Bekasi and is locally known as Jabodetabek. Jasa Marga reported that 1.96 million vehicles had exited Jakarta on March 21-31. This year's Eid fell on March 31. These figures took into account the traffic in the four main toll gates: Cikampek Utama (Trans-Java toll-bound), Kalihurip Utama (Bandung-bound), Kalihurip Utama (Merak-bound), and Ciawi (Puncak-bound).

"This marks a 25.5 percent increase compared to normal days, which would usually see around 1.56 million vehicles [exiting Jabodetabek]. Traffic has also grown 0.5 percent from 1.95 million vehicles during last year's Eid holidays," Jasa Marga's corporate communication and community development head Lisye Octaviana said Tuesday.

Jasa Marga recorded almost 1.1 million eastbound vehicles over the said period. They were traveling to the Trans-Java toll and Bandung. Some 491,987 vehicles left to head to Merak, while the remaining 375,676 were going to Puncak.

Government estimates show that 146.48 million people are expected to travel for the Eid homecoming, down 24 percent from last year's holiday season. Some 33.69 million people will travel using their own cars, while 24.76 million others choose to take the bus.

