Eid Travels: Nearly 2 Million Vehicles Leave Greater Jakarta

Erfan Maruf
April 2, 2025 | 9:14 am
SHARE
The photo shows the Gatot Subroto Street on April 1, 2025. Many Jakartans have left to travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eid, hence the traffic-free roads. (B1 Photo/Joanito de Saojao)
The photo shows the Gatot Subroto Street on April 1, 2025. Many Jakartans have left to travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eid, hence the traffic-free roads. (B1 Photo/Joanito de Saojao)

Jakarta. Nearly 2 million vehicles had left the Greater Jakarta area during the Eid holidays, according to the state-run toll operator Jasa Marga.

The Greater Jakarta area encompasses Jakarta, Bogor, Tangerang, and Bekasi and is locally known as Jabodetabek. Jasa Marga reported that 1.96 million vehicles had exited Jakarta on March 21-31. This year's Eid fell on March 31. These figures took into account the traffic in the four main toll gates: Cikampek Utama (Trans-Java toll-bound), Kalihurip Utama (Bandung-bound), Kalihurip Utama (Merak-bound), and Ciawi (Puncak-bound).

"This marks a 25.5 percent increase compared to normal days, which would usually see around 1.56 million vehicles [exiting Jabodetabek]. Traffic has also grown 0.5 percent from 1.95 million vehicles during last year's Eid holidays," Jasa Marga's corporate communication and community development head Lisye Octaviana said Tuesday.

Jasa Marga recorded almost 1.1 million eastbound vehicles over the said period. They were traveling to the Trans-Java toll and Bandung. Some 491,987 vehicles left to head to Merak, while the remaining 375,676 were going to Puncak.

Advertisement

Government estimates show that 146.48 million people are expected to travel for the Eid homecoming, down 24 percent from last year's holiday season. Some 33.69 million people will travel using their own cars, while 24.76 million others choose to take the bus.

Tags:
#Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Anger Against Trump Forecast to Cost the US International Visitors
Business 52 minutes ago

Anger Against Trump Forecast to Cost the US International Visitors

 The US Travel Association, a trade group, has also warned about Canadians staying away.
Eid Travels: Nearly 2 Million Vehicles Leave Greater Jakarta
News 2 hours ago

Eid Travels: Nearly 2 Million Vehicles Leave Greater Jakarta

 This marks a 25.5 percent growth compared to normal days, which would usually see around 1.56 million vehicles exiting the Greater Jakarta.
Saudia Launches Jeddah-Bali Flight Service
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Saudia Launches Jeddah-Bali Flight Service

 Saudia Airlines will have scheduled service from Jeddah to Bali three times a week, namely every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Indonesia to Have 70,000 Food Distribution Cooperatives in July
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia to Have 70,000 Food Distribution Cooperatives in July

 The Merah Putih cooperatives program currently awaits presidential instruction, senior minister Zulkifli Hasan says.
Britain Says Anyone Carrying Out Activity with Russian Authorities Must Register
News 9 hours ago

Britain Says Anyone Carrying Out Activity with Russian Authorities Must Register

 Last month, three Bulgarians based in Britain were convicted of spying for Russia on what police called “an industrial scale.”
News Index

Most Popular

Veteran Actor Ray Sahetapy Dies at 68
1
Veteran Actor Ray Sahetapy Dies at 68
2
'Mudik' Drops in 2025: What Does It Say About the Economy?
3
Luhut Responds to Protests, Calls for Polite Criticism
4
Prabowo's Son Visits Megawati to Extend Eid Greetings
5
Two Dead After Tree Collapses on Eid Prayer Congregation in Central Java
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED