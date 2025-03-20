Eid Travels to Peak on March 28-30, Police Says

Andrea Hosana, Agnes Valentina Christa
March 20, 2025 | 11:19 am
The send-off ceremony for B-Universe Media Holdings' Eid coverage in PIK 2 on March 20, 2025. (B Universe Photo/Andrea Hosana)
The send-off ceremony for B-Universe Media Holdings' Eid coverage in PIK 2 on March 20, 2025. (B Universe Photo/Andrea Hosana)

Jakarta. Eid's homecoming travels are set to peak on March 28-30, according to the traffic corps.

The Eid holidays are close approaching. Hundreds of millions of Indonesians are expected to travel during the long holidays. Most of them will travel to their hometowns to spend time with their beloved families. Traffic corps' senior officer Aries Syahbuddin said the first wave of holidaymakers would travel on Friday evening.

"This first wave of travelers will last until March 22-23. The traffic will peak on March 28-30," Aries said when sending off B-Universe Media Holdings' team who would be covering the Eid homecoming in PIK 2 on Thursday.

The police have identified four clusters that would likely be traffic hotspots or possibly highly congested areas.

"These clusters include tollways, arterial roads, ports, tourist destinations, and other crowded locations," Aries said.

The police will also carry out the so-called ketupat operation, to ensure smooth traffic and safety when people visit their hometowns during Eid. This operation will start on March 23 and go on until April 8. The Eid homecoming season coincides with Nyepi, the Hindu Day of Silence, which falls on March 29. The Bali police previously had advised people against going on trips before and during Nyepi as major Hindu ceremonies would take place across the province.

Estimates show that 146.48 million Indonesians will travel this Eid homecoming season. Eid will likely fall on March 31, but the holidays will start on March 28 and last until April 7.

All media under B-Universe, including The Jakarta Globe, will report on the upcoming Eid holidays. B-Universe will deploy teams to report from a number of strategic points, including the Cikampek Tollgate, Cipali Tollway, Bakauheni Port, and many more.

"We hope that our coverage can help people pick a safe and comfortable route during their travels," B-Universe's executive chairman Enggartiasto Lukita said.

