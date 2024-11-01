Eight Dead After Fire Engulfs Cooking Oil Factory in Bekasi

Rino Fajar Setiawan
November 1, 2024 | 2:39 pm
This aerial photo shows thick smoke from a fire at a factory belonging to cooking oil company Jati Perkasa Nusantara in Bekasi, West Java, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (Antara Photo/Fakhri Hermansyah)
This aerial photo shows thick smoke from a fire at a factory belonging to cooking oil company Jati Perkasa Nusantara in Bekasi, West Java, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (Antara Photo/Fakhri Hermansyah)

Bekasi. At least eight people died and several others are missing after a fire broke out at a cooking oil factory in Bekasi, just east of Jakarta, on Friday morning.

“The bodies have been sent to Kramat Jati Police Hospital. So far, we have identified eight bodies,” said Priadi Santoso, head of the local Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD).

At least three other workers have been hospitalized with severe burns.

Bekasi Police Chief Dani Hamdani confirmed that the victims were employees of Jati Perkasa Nusantara, a company that produces cooking oil and cattle feed. The factory is located on Pondok Ungu Street in Medan Satria District.

Initial reports from workers suggested that as many as ten people might have been trapped inside when the fire started at around 6:30 a.m.

“We are investigating the cause of the fire, which affected two cooking oil production facilities,” Dani said.

