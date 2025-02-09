Eight Die After Consuming Homemade Spirits in Cianjur

Riski Maulana
February 9, 2025 | 3:57 am
Residents of Pademangan Village in Cianjur Regency, West Java, carry the body of a man who died after consuming homemade alcoholic drinks, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Riski Maulana)
Residents of Pademangan Village in Cianjur Regency, West Java, carry the body of a man who died after consuming homemade alcoholic drinks, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Riski Maulana)

Cianjur. At least eight men have died from alcohol poisoning after consuming homemade spirits with dangerously high alcohol content in Cianjur Regency, West Java, police said on Saturday.

Four others remain hospitalized at two local facilities after the incident, which took place in Pademangan Village, Mande District, on Thursday evening, according to 2nd Inspector Helmi, head of the criminal investigation unit of the Mande District Police.

Police launched an investigation following the initial deaths of four victims and later discovered that three others had died at home. By Saturday evening, the death toll had risen to eight, Helmi said.

The victims, aged between 29 and 55 years old, reportedly mixed their own drinks using 96 percent alcohol purchased from an online shop, Helmi added.

The body of the last victim was found lying in the front of a house in the village. 

“We found that three of them died at home, after officers combed the area in search of additional victims,” Helmi said. “We are continuing our investigation to ensure there are no other unreported cases, but hopefully, no one else consumed the toxic mixture apart from these 12 men.”

Symptoms and Aftermath
According to police, the group had gathered for drinks in front of a shop on Aria Natamanggala Street on Thursday evening. By the next day, most of them began experiencing severe alcohol intoxication symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, headaches, loss of muscle control, and a burning sensation in the chest.

Officers recovered a five-liter alcohol container from the scene. Several residents, who had long been frustrated by frequent drinking gatherings in the area, burned the remaining liquor to prevent further harm.

"For a long time, we have endured constant disturbances in the area because people gathered and drank alcohol here almost every night," said a resident who asked to remain anonymous.

