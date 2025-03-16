Eight Named in Bribery Case Over Foreign Work Permits at Manpower Ministry

Jakarta. Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named eight suspects in a bribery case involving the issuance of work permits for foreign nationals at the Manpower Ministry, the agency confirmed on Tuesday.

The announcement came as KPK investigators conducted a search of the ministry’s Jakarta office in an effort to collect evidence. Officers were seen leaving the premises in the afternoon carrying backpacks, but declined to speak to the press.

“Eight individuals have been named as suspects,” KPK spokesman Budi Prasetyo told reporters at the commission’s Merah Putih headquarters. He withheld their identities, citing the early stage of the investigation.

“Details will be disclosed in due course,” he added.

Allegations of Illegal Payments for Work Permits

Under Indonesian law, foreign nationals working in the country are required to obtain work permits issued by the Manpower Ministry. However, the process is frequently marred by allegations of illegal payments and bribery involving ministry officials.

While KPK has not revealed the timeline of the illicit practices, Manpower Ministry spokesman Sunardi Manampiar Sinaga indicated the case dates back to 2019.

“We were informed that the case being investigated is an old matter. KPK launched its investigation after receiving a public complaint in July last year,” Sunardi said in a statement.

Sunardi added that the ministry fully supports the KPK’s investigation and emphasized the government’s commitment to clean governance and institutional reform.

“We are committed to supporting this legal process as part of our collective efforts to promote transparency and integrity within the ministry,” he said.

