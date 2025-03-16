Eight Named in Bribery Case Over Foreign Work Permits at Manpower Ministry

Maria Gabrielle Putrinda, Yustinus Paat
May 20, 2025 | 7:20 pm
SHARE
An armed policeman escorts two investigators of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) during a search at the Manpower Ministry building in Jakarta, Tuesday, May 5, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)
An armed policeman escorts two investigators of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) during a search at the Manpower Ministry building in Jakarta, Tuesday, May 5, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named eight suspects in a bribery case involving the issuance of work permits for foreign nationals at the Manpower Ministry, the agency confirmed on Tuesday.

The announcement came as KPK investigators conducted a search of the ministry’s Jakarta office in an effort to collect evidence. Officers were seen leaving the premises in the afternoon carrying backpacks, but declined to speak to the press.

“Eight individuals have been named as suspects,” KPK spokesman Budi Prasetyo told reporters at the commission’s Merah Putih headquarters. He withheld their identities, citing the early stage of the investigation.

“Details will be disclosed in due course,” he added.

Advertisement

Allegations of Illegal Payments for Work Permits
Under Indonesian law, foreign nationals working in the country are required to obtain work permits issued by the Manpower Ministry. However, the process is frequently marred by allegations of illegal payments and bribery involving ministry officials.

Read More:
Manpower Ministry Calls on Police to Crack Down on Factory Raids and Vandalism

While KPK has not revealed the timeline of the illicit practices, Manpower Ministry spokesman Sunardi Manampiar Sinaga indicated the case dates back to 2019.

“We were informed that the case being investigated is an old matter. KPK launched its investigation after receiving a public complaint in July last year,” Sunardi said in a statement.

Sunardi added that the ministry fully supports the KPK’s investigation and emphasized the government’s commitment to clean governance and institutional reform.

“We are committed to supporting this legal process as part of our collective efforts to promote transparency and integrity within the ministry,” he said.

Read More:
KPK Commissioner Proposes Harsh Measures for Corruption Convicts

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Eight Named in Bribery Case Over Foreign Work Permits at Manpower Ministry
News 2 hours ago

Eight Named in Bribery Case Over Foreign Work Permits at Manpower Ministry

 Under Indonesian law, foreign nationals working in the country are required to obtain work permits issued by the Manpower Ministry.
KPK Investigator Says Ex-Chief Firli Foiled Arrest of Hasto and Fugitive Harun
News May 10, 2025 | 11:25 am

KPK Investigator Says Ex-Chief Firli Foiled Arrest of Hasto and Fugitive Harun

 KPK witness says ex-chairman Firli Bahuri leaked 2020 sting, derailing arrests of PDIP's Hasto Kristiyanto and fugitive Harun Masiku.
KPK Defends Slow Progress in Bank Indonesia CSR Graft Probe
News May 10, 2025 | 10:39 am

KPK Defends Slow Progress in Bank Indonesia CSR Graft Probe

 KPK cites complexity in Bank Indonesia CSR graft probe after public criticism, says suspects will be named once evidence is sufficient.
KPK Asserts Authority Over SOE Corruption Despite New Law
News May 8, 2025 | 10:05 am

KPK Asserts Authority Over SOE Corruption Despite New Law

 KPK affirms it can still probe SOE directors for graft, saying losses in BUMNs count as state losses under anti-corruption laws.
Indonesia, South Korea Launch Joint Probe into Cirebon Power Plant Bribery Scandal
News May 6, 2025 | 4:03 pm

Indonesia, South Korea Launch Joint Probe into Cirebon Power Plant Bribery Scandal

 KPK and South Korean prosecutors probe bribery tied to the Cirebon-2 power plant, with Hyundai exec and local tycoon named as suspects.
Four Months In, KPK Still Probing Central Bank CSR Graft with No Suspects Named
News May 1, 2025 | 12:24 pm

Four Months In, KPK Still Probing Central Bank CSR Graft with No Suspects Named

 KPK continues probing Bank Indonesia CSR fund misuse involving lawmakers’ foundations. No suspects yet, but indications of corruption emerge
KPK Investigates Djoko Tjandra Over Alleged Meeting with Harun Masiku in KL
News Apr 10, 2025 | 11:29 am

KPK Investigates Djoko Tjandra Over Alleged Meeting with Harun Masiku in KL

 KPK questions graft convict Djoko Tjandra over suspected meeting with fugitive politician Harun Masiku in Kuala Lumpur
KPK Vows to Be Objective After Anti-Graft Chief Joins Danantara
News Apr 8, 2025 | 11:01 am

KPK Vows to Be Objective After Anti-Graft Chief Joins Danantara

 KPK boss Setyo Budiyanto joins Danantara's oversight commitee aimed at ensuring the fund's transparency.
KPK Commissioner Proposes Harsh Measures for Corruption Convicts
News Mar 18, 2025 | 11:03 pm

KPK Commissioner Proposes Harsh Measures for Corruption Convicts

 "The government shouldn’t need to supply them with food. Instead, provide them with farming tools so they can grow their own food."
KPK Names Six Suspects Following Anti-Graft Raids in South Sumatra
News Mar 16, 2025 | 10:55 pm

KPK Names Six Suspects Following Anti-Graft Raids in South Sumatra

 The case stemmed from requests by several councilors for Rp 40 billion in payments during discussions on budget spending.

The Latest

One-Month-Old Baby Elephant Thrives at Jatim Park II’s Batu Secret Zoo
Lifestyle 22 minutes ago

One-Month-Old Baby Elephant Thrives at Jatim Park II’s Batu Secret Zoo

 The calf was born in excellent condition, weighing 86 kilograms after a 22-month gestation period.
Indonesia to Impose Export Levy on Whole Coconuts to Curb Soaring Prices
Business 54 minutes ago

Indonesia to Impose Export Levy on Whole Coconuts to Curb Soaring Prices

 Indonesia plans a levy on whole coconut exports to ease local supply woes as prices soar and processors face raw material shortages.
27 Foreign Nationals Face Deportation After Bekasi Immigration Raid
News 1 hours ago

27 Foreign Nationals Face Deportation After Bekasi Immigration Raid

 Indonesia detains 27 foreigners in Bekasi for visa misuse, overstaying, and fake sponsors. Deportation and legal action underway.
Prabowo Appoints New Tax and Customs Chiefs as Revenue Slides
Business 1 hours ago

Prabowo Appoints New Tax and Customs Chiefs as Revenue Slides

 Bimo Wijayanto, a senior bureaucrat at the Coordinating Ministry for the Economy, will replace Suryo Utomo as Director General of Taxes.
Eight Named in Bribery Case Over Foreign Work Permits at Manpower Ministry
News 2 hours ago

Eight Named in Bribery Case Over Foreign Work Permits at Manpower Ministry

 Under Indonesian law, foreign nationals working in the country are required to obtain work permits issued by the Manpower Ministry.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo: No Second Term If I Fail the First
1
Prabowo: No Second Term If I Fail the First
2
Over 28,000 Accounts Blocked in Crackdown on Online Gambling: PPATK
3
Prabowo Vows Relentless War on Graft Despite Threats to Law Enforcers
4
Indonesia’s Import Deregulation Nears Completion, Experts Urge Safeguards for Domestic Industry
5
Kadin Suspends Cilegon Officials Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Investor
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED