Election Chief Allows Parties to Make Early Media Appearance

Jakarta. General Election Commission (KPU) Chairman Hasyim Asyari on Thursday indicated that he won’t be so rigid about political parties seeking publicity before the campaign season for the 2024 general elections begins.

He said allegations of jumping the start of the campaign have always invited unnecessary and prolonged debates because of multi-interpretations about the matter.



His remarks came a day after the KPU announced that 17 political parties are eligible to compete in the elections. They include nine parties that have seats in the House of Representatives and eight challengers.

Participating parties were given numerical sequences by choice and drawing to allow easier identification among voters.

Hasyim said the KPU will maintain a flexible stance on potential campaign violations.

“Are they allowed to appear on TV or speak to the media just to say hello and introduce their party and numerical sequence?” Hasyim asked rhetorically at BTV studio in Jakarta.

“One definition of a campaign is image-building – either by making mentions of the party’s name, numerical order, or symbol. In our opinion, such statements merely carry introductory purposes, so it’s not a violation as long as there is no ‘vote for us’ call,” he added.

“We need to say this to prevent protracted debates because political parties need to publicly announce that they have officially become participants of the 2024 general elections.”

Hasyim called on eligible voters to check on the KPU website if they were already registered with the KPU. The website provides online application forms but voters can also register themselves at the nearest KPU’s district and provincial offices.

“This is very important because only registered voters can cast their ballots,” he said.

Indonesian voters for the first time in history will elect leaders from mayors to the president and legislative members from the district level to the national legislatures all in the same year.