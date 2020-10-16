Eleven Islamic School Students Drown During River Trip 

Rescuers pull the body of a junior high school student drowning in the Cileuer River, Ciamis, West Java, Oct. 15, 2021. At least 11 students of Harapan Baru Islamic Junior High School died when attempting to cross the river during a Boy Scouts trip. (Antara Photo/Adeng Bustomi)

Jakarta. At least 11 students of an Islamic junior high school in West Java drowned during a river trip that involved 150 students on Friday.

All the victims, aged between 12 and 13, are members of the school’s Boy and Girl Scouts who conducted the trip along the Cileueur River in the town of Ciamis.

“Of 150 participants, only 139 returned. The 11 students who died in the tragic incident include eight boys and three girls,” Ciamis District Head Herdiat Sunarya said on Friday night.

Local news website Detik reported that the accident occurred when the scouts of Harapan Baru Islamic Junior High School were attempting to cross the river at around 3:30 p.m (8:30 a.m. GMT).

A villager told the website that some of the students crossed the deep water and most of them couldn’t swim.

A woman cries on the bank of the Cileuer River in Ciamis, West Java, where 11 junior high school students drown, Oct. 15, 2021. (Antara Photo/Adeng Bustomi)

Ten students were rescued alive by residents but 11 others went missing and the Search and Rescue team found their bodies during a search operation that lasted until around 8:00 p.m.

News video footage shows rescuers on an inflatable boat pulled bodies from murky water in the darkness of the night.

Ciamis Municipal Hospital released identities of the victims, mostly by their first names, as follows:

1. Aldo, 13, from Cingambul, Majalengka, West Java

2. Fatah, 12, from Senen, Central Jakarta

3. Candra Rizki,12, from Ciamis, West Java

4. Alfian, 13, from Cilacap, Central Java

5. Khansa, 13, from Ciamis, West Java

6. Dea Rizki, 13, from Majalengka, West Java

7. Fajri, 12, from Brebes, Central Java

8. Kafka, 12, from Depok, West Java

9. Fahrurozi, 12, from Kuningan, West Java

10. Aditya 12, from Ciamis, West Java

11. Siti Zahra, 12, from Depok, West Java