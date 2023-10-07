Embattled Ex-Agriculture Minister and Family Members Face Overseas Travel Ban

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has formally requested the Immigration Office to impose a travel ban on former Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo and his immediate family members in support of an ongoing corruption investigation, a spokesman said on Friday.

The travel restrictions also extend to five senior officials within the Agriculture Ministry.

While the KPK has not yet identified any suspects in the investigation, Syahrul submitted his resignation letter to the president on Thursday, which led to the prompt appointment of his successor a day later.

"To facilitate the ongoing corruption investigation within the Agriculture Ministry, the KPK has put forth a list of nine individuals to be prohibited from traveling abroad," KPK spokesman Ali Fikri said in a statement.

The individuals affected by the travel ban include Syahrul, his wife Ayun Sri Harahap, their daughter Indira Chunda Thita, who recently assumed a seat in the House of Representatives, and granddaughter Radisyah Melati. These individuals will be unable to travel abroad until at least April 2024, pending approval from the immigration office.

Additionally, the list features five ministry officials:

Kasdi Subagyono (Secretary-General)

Muhammad Hatta (Director of Agricultural Machineries and Equipment)

Zulkifli (Head of Manpower Bureau)

Tommy Nugraha (Director of Fertilizer and Pesticide)

Sukim Supandi (Head of Procurement Bureau)

The commission has alleged bribery scandals related to job promotions at the Agriculture Ministry and fraudulent projects involving private vendors. However, specific details have not been disclosed.

Ali said that the nine individuals are considered "suspects and persons of interest" in the case, although he did not provide further details. He urged them to "cooperate with investigators and respond to any summons."

Separately, the anti-money laundering agency Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) revealed that it had supplied the KPK with analyses of Syahrul's financial transactions.

PPATK Chairman Ivan Yustiavandana said that his office would not have submitted the analyses if there had been no suspicious transactions.

During a search of Syahrul's official residence in Jakarta last week, the KPK seized banknotes worth tens of billions of rupiah and 12 firearms.

