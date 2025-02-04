Energy Minister Apologizes After Woman Dies in 3-kg LPG Queue

Jakarta. Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia apologized on Tuesday following the death of a woman reportedly due to exhaustion while waiting in line to purchase subsidized 3-kilogram Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

"I have read various reports. Some confirm the incident, while others differ. If this is true, on behalf of the government, we deeply apologize," Bahlil said during an inspection at a 3-kg LPG distribution point in Palmerah, West Jakarta.

The government, through state-owned energy company Pertamina, is overhauling the distribution system for 3-kg LPG. Subsidized LPG is now only sold at official distribution points registered with Pertamina, making it harder for people accustomed to buying from corner stores or informal retailers.

The shift has caused long queues at official outlets across Indonesia, leaving many struggling to secure the subsidized product.

Bahlil explained the urgency of the new system, citing two key reasons. First, the government aims to standardize prices nationwide. Retail prices for 3-kg LPG have varied significantly, ranging from Rp 23,000 to Rp 30,000 per canister, despite the official subsidized price being between Rp 15,000 and Rp 19,000 per canister.

"One factor driving these high prices is the lengthy supply chain," Bahlil noted.

Second, limiting sales to official agents helps the government monitor sales data and subsidized product recipients more effectively.

"We are implementing these changes to address our people's concerns and ensure LPG is more accessible and affordable," Bahlil added.

The tragic incident that prompted the apology involved a 62-year-old woman, Yonih Binti Saman, who reportedly collapsed after waiting in line for an hour at a gas agent in Pamulang District, South Tangerang, on Monday.

Yonih had managed to purchase two cylinders of 3-kg LPG for her rice cake business but was later found in a weakened state. She was rushed to the hospital after her condition deteriorated but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

