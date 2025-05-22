Energy Minister Bahlil Alleges Sabotage Behind Indonesia’s Oil Import Dependence

Bambang Ismoyo
May 26, 2025 | 7:00 pm
SHARE
Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (center) walks with Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) President Director Maroef Sjamsoeddin (third right), B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita (left), and B-Universe CEO Rio Abdurachman (second right) at the opening of the 2025 Energy and Mineral Forum, hosted by the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry in collaboration with media group B-Universe in Jakarta, Monday (May 26, 2025). BeritaSatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao.
Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (center) walks with Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) President Director Maroef Sjamsoeddin (third right), B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita (left), and B-Universe CEO Rio Abdurachman (second right) at the opening of the 2025 Energy and Mineral Forum, hosted by the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry in collaboration with media group B-Universe in Jakarta, Monday (May 26, 2025). BeritaSatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao.

Jakarta. Indonesia’s dependence on imported oil and gas may be the result of deliberate policy sabotage, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia suggested on Monday, as the government pushes to revive domestic energy self-sufficiency.

Speaking at the 2025 Energy Mineral Forum at the Kempinski Hotel in Jakarta, Bahlil said the country’s energy consumption, particularly in oil and gas, remains heavily reliant on imports, despite Indonesia’s historical capacity to meet its own needs.

“Is our declining oil production due to a lack of natural resources? Or is this being deliberately suppressed to justify continued imports?” Bahlil said. “Honestly, I believe this is by design.”

While he stopped short of naming names, Bahlil alleged that certain actors had intentionally undermined Indonesia’s oil lifting capacity, ultimately weakening national energy independence.

Advertisement

The government is tightening oversight of the energy sector following a major corruption scandal involving Pertamina’s subsidiaries. Starting in February, fuel import licenses will be reviewed every three months to prevent abuse and improve transparency. The move follows allegations of irregularities that cost the state an estimated Rp 193.7 trillion ($11.9 billion) between 2018 and 2023. Among those named in the case is Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza, an executive at Navigator Khatulistiwa and the son of oil tycoon Mohammad Riza Chalid. Riza, a longtime figure in Indonesia’s oil trade, once controlled Pertamina Energy Trading Ltd (PETRAL) and Global Energy Resources. His name has appeared in earlier controversies, including the 2008 Zatapi crude oil import case, which was later dropped due to a lack of proven state losses.

Read More:
Indonesia Says China Walks the Talk on Nickel Investment, Unlike Europe and US

Bahlil recalled that Indonesia once achieved energy independence in the mid-1990s, when the country produced up to 1.6 million barrels of oil per day (BOPD) while consuming only about 500,000 BOPD, allowing it to export the surplus.

“Back then, oil and gas contributed up to 45 percent of national revenue. We were a net exporter and proud of it,” he said. “Now, we’re only producing 500,000 to 600,000 BOPD. That’s a drastic drop.”

He attributed the decline to the 1997 Asian financial crisis and subsequent regulatory changes, but stressed that today’s import dependence stems from systemic issues that must be addressed directly.

To reverse this trend, the Energy Ministry is prioritizing the optimization of the country’s roughly 40,000 oil wells, about half of which are currently non-productive. Bahlil said the government will pressure oil and gas contractors to revitalize these wells and is prepared to take strong action against underperforming operators.

One such target is Japan’s Inpex Corporation, which holds the rights to a key offshore block in the Masela region of Maluku but has yet to begin production, 26 years after the initial award.

“I’ve issued a first warning letter,” Bahlil said. “If they keep playing games, there will be a second. If nothing changes, we’ll revoke their license in the name of the state. This is serious.”

Read More:
Indonesia to Begin Reducing Fuel Imports from Singapore 'Soon'

This is not the first time the government has set a production deadline for Masela. Bahlil’s predecessor, Arifin Tasrif, had previously urged project operators to begin production by December 30, 2029, following Pertamina’s entry as a participating partner in the block.

Located offshore near Nustual Island in the Tanimbar Islands Regency, the Masela Block holds an estimated gas potential of 1,600 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD), equivalent to 9.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year, along with 35,000 barrels of condensate per day, according to government data.

Bahlil confirmed he has received President Prabowo’s approval to begin evaluating oil and gas contractors whose projects are delayed or inactive.

“The government is committed to regaining Indonesia’s status as an energy powerhouse,” he said. “We were once known as the Asian Tiger. We will get there again.”

The Masela Block is operated by Inpex Masela Ltd., which holds a 65 percent interest. The remaining 35 percent is jointly owned by Pertamina and Malaysia’s Petronas, following their July 2023 acquisition of Shell’s stake in the project.

The block was originally awarded in November 1998 under a 30-year concession set to expire in 2028. That contract has since been extended by another 20 years, further prolonging the project's timeline.

Tags:
#Energy & Minerals
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay
Business 2 hours ago

Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay

 Indonesia warns Japan’s Inpex to act on the long-delayed Masela gas project or face expulsion.
Enggartiasto: Energy Transformation Relies on Ideas and Collaboration, Not Just Pipes and Cables
Business 2 hours ago

Enggartiasto: Energy Transformation Relies on Ideas and Collaboration, Not Just Pipes and Cables

 B-Universe Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita stresses media’s crucial role in driving dialogue and collaboration for Indonesia’s energy future.
Energy Minister Bahlil Alleges Sabotage Behind Indonesia’s Oil Import Dependence
News 3 hours ago

Energy Minister Bahlil Alleges Sabotage Behind Indonesia’s Oil Import Dependence

 Bahlil suggests Indonesia’s oil import dependence may be intentional sabotage as gov’t tightens sector oversight after Pertamina scandal.
Indonesia Says China Walks the Talk on Nickel Investment, Unlike Europe and US
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesia Says China Walks the Talk on Nickel Investment, Unlike Europe and US

 Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia says Chinese investors actually execute their investment proposals.
'No Child Should Study in Darkness': Minister Vows Equal Energy Access
Business 7 hours ago

'No Child Should Study in Darkness': Minister Vows Equal Energy Access

 “Let’s admit that our energy conversations have become too fancy, too complex. Sometimes, even I don’t understand them,” he said.
Indonesia to Begin Reducing Fuel Imports from Singapore 'Soon'
Business 8 hours ago

Indonesia to Begin Reducing Fuel Imports from Singapore 'Soon'

 Indonesia intends to shift its fuel imports from Singapore to the Middle East, Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia says.
Energy Ministry and B-Universe Host National Energy and Mineral Forum in Jakarta
Business 11 hours ago

Energy Ministry and B-Universe Host National Energy and Mineral Forum in Jakarta

 Participants engage in discussions about the opportunities and challenges facing Indonesia’s energy and mineral sectors.
Shell’s Exit from Indonesia Fuel Retail Not a Sign of Energy Sector Decline, Says Minister
Business May 23, 2025 | 6:06 pm

Shell’s Exit from Indonesia Fuel Retail Not a Sign of Energy Sector Decline, Says Minister

 Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia says Shell’s sale of Indonesian fuel stations is a normal business move, not a worsening energy sector.
Gov't Urges Pertamina to Import US Fuel 'No Matter What'
Business May 23, 2025 | 2:41 pm

Gov't Urges Pertamina to Import US Fuel 'No Matter What'

 Indonesia is mulling raising its fuel imports from the US as part of its tariff negotiations.
Bahlil Takes Responsibility for LG’s Exit from $9.8b Battery Project
Business May 22, 2025 | 7:29 pm

Bahlil Takes Responsibility for LG’s Exit from $9.8b Battery Project

 “The narrative that LG pulled out of the consortium is inaccurate," the minister said.

The Latest

Macron Laughs Off Wife’s “Push” in Viral Video: ‘We Were Just Joking’
News 13 minutes ago

Macron Laughs Off Wife’s “Push” in Viral Video: ‘We Were Just Joking’

 French President Macron says a viral moment showing his wife pushing his face before a Vietnam visit was just “joking around.” 2/2
Indonesia Wants ASEAN to Recruit Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste
News 29 minutes ago

Indonesia Wants ASEAN to Recruit Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste

 Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto hopes that Timor-Leste can finally join ASEAN within this year.
Jakarta Shopping Spree Festival Aims for Rp 15.5T Transaction, Here’s What’s in Store
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

Jakarta Shopping Spree Festival Aims for Rp 15.5T Transaction, Here’s What’s in Store

 Jakarta sets Rp 15.5 trillion sales goal for its 2025 shopping festival, offering 70% discounts, prizes, & MSME showcases across 100 malls.
Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay
Business 2 hours ago

Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay

 Indonesia warns Japan’s Inpex to act on the long-delayed Masela gas project or face expulsion.
Military Chief Defends Ammunition Disposal Procedures After Garut Explosion Kills 13
News 2 hours ago

Military Chief Defends Ammunition Disposal Procedures After Garut Explosion Kills 13

 A deadly explosion during ammo disposal in Garut kills 13. Military insists SOPs were followed; lawmakers demand further investigation.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia to Reintroduce Electricity Discounts for Low-Power Users Starting June
1
Indonesia to Reintroduce Electricity Discounts for Low-Power Users Starting June
2
Indonesia Moves WHO Regional Affiliation from Southeast Asia to Western Pacific
3
Indonesia, China Ink Deals to Boost Local Currency Use and Expand Bilateral Cooperation
4
Indonesia to Begin Reducing Fuel Imports from Singapore 'Soon'
5
Indonesia Says China Walks the Talk on Nickel Investment, Unlike Europe and US
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED