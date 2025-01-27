Enggartiasto Aims to Strengthen UPI Alumni's Influence in Governance, Politics

January 27, 2025 | 1:29 pm
FILE - B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita speaks during a discussion at the B-Universe Media Holdings office in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Tangerang, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (David Gita Roza)
FILE - B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita speaks during a discussion at the B-Universe Media Holdings office in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Tangerang, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (David Gita Roza)

Bandung. Graduates of the Indonesian Education University (UPI) who hold key positions in central and regional governments should strengthen their ties to create impactful programs and enhance their visibility in society, alumni association chairman Enggartiasto Lukita said on Sunday.

Speaking at a leadership forum of the UPI Alumni Association (IKA UPI) in Bandung, Enggartiasto underlined the need to establish a comprehensive database of alumni to better understand their roles and contributions. He noted that while many UPI graduates reportedly occupy important positions in regional governments, there is no verified data to support this claim.

“There are reports that many UPI alumni are working in regional governments, but we cannot verify this until we have accurate data. Without knowing their contacts, it’s challenging to invite them to gatherings like this,” the former trade minister said.

The forum was attended by high-ranking officials from provincial and central governments, politicians, state-owned enterprises, National Police officers, entrepreneurs, and headmasters. Enggartiasto stressed that the primary goal of the event was to initiate efforts to register all alumni and identify their professional roles, thereby unlocking the group’s potential to contribute to the nation.

He added that the forum provided an opportunity for alumni to connect, exchange experiences, and share ideas, which could further strengthen their collective impact.

Despite the significant potential of UPI alumni, Enggartiasto noted that IKA UPI’s efforts have been limited by a lack of support from unregistered members. He called for the development of a robust database system to map the distribution of alumni across government, political parties, and the education sector.

“Our potential is enormous, but we haven’t fully consolidated our strengths because we lack a reliable database,” said Enggartiasto, who is also a leading businessman in the property sector and the executive chairman of B-Universe Media Holdings.

He highlighted the importance of using the alumni organization to support members in advancing to higher positions within state or private organizations, emphasizing the need to prioritize individuals who demonstrate strong determination and hard work.

“It’s time for UPI alumni to play a role in the national political spectrum, and rest assured that IKA UPI is here to support all of us,” Enggartiasto said.

When the IKA UPI network becomes more unified and impactful, its recommendations will carry significant weight and benefit its members, he added.

However, Enggartiasto cautioned alumni against engaging in internal university politics or power struggles. Instead, he urged them to focus on leveraging their collective strengths to make meaningful contributions at national, provincial, and municipal levels, as well as within society.

“IKA UPI consolidates the strengths of all alumni to pursue influence and power outside the campus. We aim to contribute to the nation at all levels,” he said.

