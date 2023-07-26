Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Enggartiasto Highlights 2 Issues that Discourage Potential Teachers

Anisa Fauziah
July 26, 2023 | 2:06 pm
Enggartiasto Lukita, chairman of the Alumni Association of the Indonesian University of Education (IKA UPI), delivers a speech at a conference hosted by BPK Penabur International School in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Enggartiasto Lukita, chairman of the Alumni Association of the Indonesian University of Education (IKA UPI), delivers a speech at a conference hosted by BPK Penabur International School in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Teaching is not considered a well-paying profession in Indonesia, particularly in public schools, which dissuades university graduates from considering it as a viable option, according to Enggartiasto Lukita, chairman of the Alumni Association of the Indonesian University of Education (IKA UPI). 

If this condition persists, bright university graduates would be reluctant to choose teaching as a career path, opting for more financially rewarding jobs instead.

"If no one cares about [raising] school teacher salary, no intelligent person is willing to become a teacher. He or she will opt for another job,” Enggartiasto said during a conference hosted by BPK Penabur International School in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, on Tuesday.

In addition, the government imposes a mandatory teaching profession course on all applicants, including those with education-related degrees.

The former trade minister questioned the blanket course that makes no exception for applicants who have spent four years at universities specializing in education. 

"It only discourages potential teachers because they must take a course to learn things they have already learned at universities. We need clarification from the government on this matter,” Enggartiasto said.

Under the 2019 government regulation on civil servant salary, the basic pay for a public elementary school teacher can be as low as Rp 1.56 million ($104) per month before allowances. 

This figure is not even half of the minimum wage for factory workers in industrial cities. 

However, regional governments can offer additional allowances based on their budget, with a city like Jakarta potentially providing up to Rp 6.5 million ($437) per month for an elementary school teacher, excluding bonuses. 

Despite this, the overall low salary remains a major concern in attracting talented individuals to the teaching profession.

