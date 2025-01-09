Enggartiasto Praises Pramono Anung as Politician ‘Without Enemies’

Jakarta. Former Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita extended his congratulations to Pramono Anung on his confirmation as Jakarta’s governor-elect on Thursday, commending him as a politician widely accepted by all.

Pramono and his running mate, Rano Karno, both senior members of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), were officially declared winners of the Jakarta gubernatorial election by the General Election Commission.

“All elements of the community are receptive to the pair. Both are highly capable and have hardly any enemies,” Enggartiasto said during an event at eL Hotel in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta.

Enggartiasto shared insights into his long-standing relationship with Pramono, which began during their years as businessmen and continued when they both served as members of the House of Representatives.

“I’ve known Brother Pram since our days in business, through our time as legislators, and later as cabinet members. He has always shown deep care for people’s livelihoods and national development, and that hasn’t changed,” said Enggartiasto, who also serves as the executive chairman of B-Universe Media Holdings.

Enggartiasto and Pramono were colleagues in President Joko Widodo’s cabinet, where Pramono served as cabinet secretary for a decade prior to running for Jakarta’s top leadership position.

Expressing optimism for Jakarta’s future, Enggartiasto hoped that the leadership of Pramono and Rano Karno would usher in positive changes for Indonesia’s largest city, which is soon set to lose its status as the nation’s capital.

“Congratulations to Brother Pram and Brother Doel [Rano Karno]. I wish you both great success in leading Jakarta into its next chapter,” Enggartiasto said.

B-Universe Media Holdings Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita. (Didik Fibrianto)

