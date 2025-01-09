Enggartiasto Praises Pramono Anung as Politician ‘Without Enemies’

Teguh Adi Prasetyo
January 9, 2025 | 5:50 pm
SHARE
Jakarta Governor-elect Pramono Anung, left, delivers a speech accompanied by his running mate Rano Karno after they were declared winners of the Jakarta gubernatorial election by the General Election Commission in Jakarta, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)
Jakarta Governor-elect Pramono Anung, left, delivers a speech accompanied by his running mate Rano Karno after they were declared winners of the Jakarta gubernatorial election by the General Election Commission in Jakarta, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Jakarta. Former Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita extended his congratulations to Pramono Anung on his confirmation as Jakarta’s governor-elect on Thursday, commending him as a politician widely accepted by all.

Pramono and his running mate, Rano Karno, both senior members of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), were officially declared winners of the Jakarta gubernatorial election by the General Election Commission.

“All elements of the community are receptive to the pair. Both are highly capable and have hardly any enemies,” Enggartiasto said during an event at eL Hotel in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta.

Read More:
Pramono Anung, Rano Karno Officially Declared Jakarta’s Governor and Deputy for 2025-2030

Enggartiasto shared insights into his long-standing relationship with Pramono, which began during their years as businessmen and continued when they both served as members of the House of Representatives.

“I’ve known Brother Pram since our days in business, through our time as legislators, and later as cabinet members. He has always shown deep care for people’s livelihoods and national development, and that hasn’t changed,” said Enggartiasto, who also serves as the executive chairman of B-Universe Media Holdings.

Enggartiasto and Pramono were colleagues in President Joko Widodo’s cabinet, where Pramono served as cabinet secretary for a decade prior to running for Jakarta’s top leadership position.

Expressing optimism for Jakarta’s future, Enggartiasto hoped that the leadership of Pramono and Rano Karno would usher in positive changes for Indonesia’s largest city, which is soon set to lose its status as the nation’s capital.

“Congratulations to Brother Pram and Brother Doel [Rano Karno]. I wish you both great success in leading Jakarta into its next chapter,” Enggartiasto said.

Enggartiasto Praises Pramono Anung as Politician ‘Without Enemies’
B-Universe Media Holdings Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita. (Didik Fibrianto)

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Lawmaker Welcomes OJK’s Oversight Role in Crypto Asset Trading
News 23 minutes ago

Lawmaker Welcomes OJK’s Oversight Role in Crypto Asset Trading

 Indonesia's crypto asset market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, with increasing adoption among retail investors.
Enggartiasto Praises Pramono Anung as Politician ‘Without Enemies’
News 2 hours ago

Enggartiasto Praises Pramono Anung as Politician ‘Without Enemies’

 Enggartiasto has had a long-standing relationship with Pramono since during their years as businessmen and when they served as House members.
Bali SAR Team Retrieves Body of Unidentified Foreign Woman from Dangerous Uluwatu Cliff
News 4 hours ago

Bali SAR Team Retrieves Body of Unidentified Foreign Woman from Dangerous Uluwatu Cliff

 A joint search and rescue (SAR) team evacuated a body found at the base of the Pura Luhur Uluwatu cliff in Badung, Bali, on Thursday.
Pramono Anung, Rano Karno Officially Declared Jakarta’s Governor and Deputy for 2025-2030
News 4 hours ago

Pramono Anung, Rano Karno Officially Declared Jakarta’s Governor and Deputy for 2025-2030

 KPU Jakarta officially named Pramono Anung and Rano Karno as the elected governor and deputy governor.
éL Hotel Group Marks 12th Anniversary, Reflecting on Pandemic Challenges and Future Growth
Special Updates 4 hours ago

éL Hotel Group Marks 12th Anniversary, Reflecting on Pandemic Challenges and Future Growth

 Founder Enggartiasto Lukita highlights the group’s contributions to job creation and its continued commitment to excellence
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Officially Becomes BRICS Full Member, Vows to Be Active
1
Indonesia Officially Becomes BRICS Full Member, Vows to Be Active
2
Apple to Set Up AirTag Factory in Batam by Early 2026
3
Bukalapak Ceases Most E-Commerce Operations, Shifts to Utility Payments Amid Stock Decline
4
Canada's Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation after Nearly A Decade as Prime Minister
5
Indonesia Raises Retirement Age to 59 Starting January 2025
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED