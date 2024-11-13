Enggartiasto Seeks to Host Open Discussion on Curriculum with Education Ministers

Ichsan Ali
November 13, 2024 | 6:35 am
B-Universe Executive Chairman Enngartiasto Lukita, center, attends a ceremony celebrating the 16th anniversary of Ma Chung University in Malang, East Java, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Didik Fibrianto)
Tangerang. B-Universe Media Holdings Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita revealed on Tuesday his intention to invite two education ministers for an open discussion about the national curriculum. The proposed dialogue aims to provide the public with a clearer understanding of future policies impacting the national education system.

Enggartiasto said the media group plans to host the discussion with Elementary and Middle Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti and Higher Education, Science, and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro.

"We have sent invitations to both ministers for a discussion on our talk show program, the Investor Daily Roundtable, or any other suitable format, allowing them to openly explain their policies," Enggartiasto said during an event at the B-Universe office in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Tangerang.

He added, "Both ministers have given positive indications, demonstrating that they are well-informed about the challenges, especially those affecting our teachers."

Enggartiasto also mentioned plans to invite members of the relevant commission in the House of Representatives to join the discussion, ensuring a comprehensive exchange of ideas.

His remarks followed a focus group discussion hosted by B-Universe on the national curriculum earlier in the day. The session included education expert Darmaningtyas, Jakarta branch representative of the Indonesian Teachers' Association (PGRI) Dadi Ardiansyah, and child psychologist Vera Itabiliana.

Enggartiasto, who also serves as chairman of the Alumni Association of the Indonesian Education University (IKA UPI), praised President Prabowo Subianto's decision to establish separate ministries for elementary and middle education and higher education. He said this separation will enable a more focused and thorough approach to improving education quality.

While acknowledging the need for the curriculum to adapt to ever-changing conditions, Enggartiasto expressed his opposition to drastic and radical changes to the national education system.

