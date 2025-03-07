Entrepreneur Hashim Djojohadikusumo and Jokowi Discuss Economic and Environmental Topics

Wijayanti Putri
March 7, 2025 | 12:56 pm
Entrepreneur Hashim Djojohadikusumo, the younger brother of President Prabowo Subianto, meets with the 7th President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), at Jokowi's residence on Kutai Utara Street No. 1, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Central Java, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Wijayanti Putri)
Entrepreneur Hashim Djojohadikusumo, the younger brother of President Prabowo Subianto, meets with the 7th President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), at Jokowi's residence on Kutai Utara Street No. 1, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Central Java, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Wijayanti Putri) Entrepreneur Hashim Djojohadikusumo, the younger brother of President Prabowo Subianto, meets with the 7th President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), at Jokowi's residence on Kutai Utara Street No. 1, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Central Java, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Wijayanti Putri)

Solo. Hashim Djojohadikusumo, the younger brother of President Prabowo Subianto, met with former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at Jokowi’s residence on Kutai Utara Street No. 1, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Central Java, on Friday.

The businessman arrived at Jokowi’s residence with his entourage around 08:45 a.m. and was promptly invited in. The meeting lasted about two hours. Speaking to the press afterward, Hashim confirmed that he had been invited by Jokowi.

"Yes, I have the honor of being invited by Mr. Jokowi. We exchanged many ideas," he said.

Hashim explained that various topics were discussed during the meeting, particularly those related to the country and its future.

“We talked about many things, including climate and energy. I also received a lot of valuable advice. I consider this a form of silaturahmi (brotherly relationship) between me and Mr. Jokowi,” he added.

He also revealed that prior to visiting Solo, he had informed Prabowo Subianto.

"Last night, I reported to Mr. Prabowo that I would be visiting Mr. Jokowi. Mr. Prabowo sent his warm regards, respectful greetings, and expressed hopes of meeting Mr. Jokowi soon,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Jokowi explained that his meeting with Hashim was focused solely on discussing the country’s economic situation, emphasizing that no political discussions took place.

“We talked about many things, but nothing related to politics—nothing at all. Our conversation mainly centered on the economic situation, which needs to be addressed from all angles to meet the government's growth targets. That was the gist of it,” Jokowi said.

After his meeting with Hashim, Jokowi could not confirm when he would meet with President Prabowo. "I don’t know yet, because the president is very, very busy," Jokowi concluded.

