Environment Minister Demands Cleaner Fuel as Jakarta Ranks Among World’s Most Polluted Cities

Andrian Supendi
June 13, 2025 | 6:08 pm
SHARE
Thin smoke blankets high-rise buildings and homes in Jakarta on June 12, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Thin smoke blankets high-rise buildings and homes in Jakarta on June 12, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq is calling on state-owned energy giant Pertamina to immediately adopt European-grade fuel standards as Jakarta reels from a surge in air pollution that has placed it among the most polluted cities globally.

Speaking on Friday, Hanif urged Pertamina to begin producing and distributing low-sulfur fuels in line with European benchmarks, where gasoline and diesel have been limited to just 10 parts per million (ppm) of sulfur since 2009. “For a city the size and complexity of Jakarta, only European-level standards will suffice,” Hanif said.

Nearly all fuel in Greater Jakarta is supplied by Pertamina’s Balongan refinery in West Java. A government-backed study cited by Hanif shows that fuel emissions contribute between 35 to 57 percent of Jakarta’s air pollution, highlighting the urgent need for cleaner fuel alternatives.

While Hanif acknowledged that producing ultra-low sulfur fuel would increase operational costs, he said those expenses are small compared to the economic burden of pollution-related health problems. Between 2018 and 2022, Indonesia incurred nearly Rp16 trillion($980 million) in losses due to respiratory diseases linked to air pollution, not including indirect or uninsured costs.

Advertisement
Read More:
Jakarta's Air Quality Deemed Unhealthy, Ranks as Second Most Polluted City Globally This Morning

“Pertamina must act responsibly by aligning with global environmental standards,” Hanif said. “Otherwise, the cost will continue to be borne by our public health system and the people.”

Currently, widely used fuels like Pertalite and Solar contain sulfur levels far above international norms, with Pertalite around 700 ppm and Solar reaching up to 2,500 ppm. Only Pertamax Turbo meets the 10 ppm standard, but its higher cost has limited its adoption.

Hanif also issued a stern legal warning, referencing Article 99 of Indonesia’s 2009 Environmental Protection Law, which allows for up to one year in prison and fines of Rp3 billion ($183,800) for parties found negligent in causing environmental damage. “No one is above the law, not even Pertamina,” he said.

The ministry has intensified pollution control measures. Authorities shut down two factories in Cikarang this week for contributing to hazardous air quality. Further actions are planned, including inspections of over 4,000 factory chimneys in 48 industrial zones, and crackdowns on illegal waste burning and dust from construction, which together account for more than a quarter of air pollution.

To ensure broader cooperation, Hanif said the Environment Ministry will soon initiate a joint declaration with the Governor of Jakarta and local leaders across Greater Jakarta to consolidate efforts against polluters. “We need collective strength to bring the blue back to Jakarta’s skies,” he said.

Tags:
#Environment
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Environment Minister Demands Cleaner Fuel as Jakarta Ranks Among World’s Most Polluted Cities
News 2 hours ago

Environment Minister Demands Cleaner Fuel as Jakarta Ranks Among World’s Most Polluted Cities

 Jakarta urges Pertamina to adopt EU-level fuel standards as air pollution worsens and health costs mount amid toxic smog.
Pertamina Posts $3.1 Billion in Net Profit for 2024, Announces New Board Members
Business 21 hours ago

Pertamina Posts $3.1 Billion in Net Profit for 2024, Announces New Board Members

 Pertamina supplied 69 percent of the country’s oil and 37 percent of its gas needs in 2024.
No Real Shift Yet: Pertamina Says Energy Transition Remains ‘Energy Addition’
Business May 27, 2025 | 2:05 am

No Real Shift Yet: Pertamina Says Energy Transition Remains ‘Energy Addition’

 Current energy policies have focused more on expanding renewable energy capacity rather than reducing fossil fuel consumption.
PIS Expands Shipping Routes Amid Global Geopolitical Tensions
Special Updates May 24, 2025 | 9:28 am

PIS Expands Shipping Routes Amid Global Geopolitical Tensions

 Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) has established international shipping routes to 65 countries.
Gov't Urges Pertamina to Import US Fuel 'No Matter What'
Business May 23, 2025 | 2:41 pm

Gov't Urges Pertamina to Import US Fuel 'No Matter What'

 Indonesia is mulling raising its fuel imports from the US as part of its tariff negotiations.
Fuel Runs Dry in 'Oil City'
News May 21, 2025 | 10:28 am

Fuel Runs Dry in 'Oil City'

 Fuel shortages hit Balikpapan, forcing days-long queues. Residents lash out as Pertamina blames delays, then walks out of council hearing.
Pertamina to Phase Out Fuel Imports from Singapore Following Government Order 
Business May 11, 2025 | 11:14 pm

Pertamina to Phase Out Fuel Imports from Singapore Following Government Order 

 Singapore currently accounts for around 60 percent of Indonesia’s total fuel imports.
Pertamina International Shipping Plants 3,000 Seagrass for Marine Conservation
Special Updates Apr 25, 2025 | 1:02 pm

Pertamina International Shipping Plants 3,000 Seagrass for Marine Conservation

 The coastal ecosystem rehab is part of Pertamina International Shipping or PIS' corporate social responsibility activities. 
Kartini Spirit Lives On: PIS Pushes for Women’s Role in Maritime Sector
Special Updates Apr 21, 2025 | 6:07 pm

Kartini Spirit Lives On: PIS Pushes for Women’s Role in Maritime Sector

 Pertamina International Shipping continues to strengthen its commitment to promoting female representation in the national maritime industry
Laras Hati Mangkunegaran Calls on People to Embrace Indonesian Culture
Special Updates Apr 21, 2025 | 4:25 pm

Laras Hati Mangkunegaran Calls on People to Embrace Indonesian Culture

 Laras Hati Mangkunegaran features some of Indonesia's top artists including Kunto Aji and Bernadya.

The Latest

Dental Issues Top List in Indonesia’s Mass Health Screenings, Minister Says
Lifestyle 24 minutes ago

Dental Issues Top List in Indonesia’s Mass Health Screenings, Minister Says

 Indonesia’s free health check program finds dental issues most common, ahead of hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, health minister says.
AVC Nations Cup: Indonesia Defeats Hong Kong, Eyes Top-Five Finish
Lifestyle 42 minutes ago

AVC Nations Cup: Indonesia Defeats Hong Kong, Eyes Top-Five Finish

 Indonesia’s women’s volleyball team beat Hong Kong 3-1 at the AVC Nations Cup in Hanoi to advance in the battle for fifth place.
Bali, Jakarta Explore $20B Subway Collaboration to Ease Island Traffic
News 57 minutes ago

Bali, Jakarta Explore $20B Subway Collaboration to Ease Island Traffic

 Bali and Jakarta officials met to discuss plans for the island’s first MRT system, with underground tracks proposed to respect local customs
Environment Minister Demands Cleaner Fuel as Jakarta Ranks Among World’s Most Polluted Cities
News 2 hours ago

Environment Minister Demands Cleaner Fuel as Jakarta Ranks Among World’s Most Polluted Cities

 Jakarta urges Pertamina to adopt EU-level fuel standards as air pollution worsens and health costs mount amid toxic smog.
Indonesia Says Domestic Output Can Cushion Oil Price Shock After Israeli Strike on Iran
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Says Domestic Output Can Cushion Oil Price Shock After Israeli Strike on Iran

 Indonesia says rising domestic oil output helps cushion global shock after Israel’s strike on Iran sends crude prices surging over 7%.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Opens $12.3 Billion in Infrastructure Projects to Global Investors
1
Indonesia Opens $12.3 Billion in Infrastructure Projects to Global Investors
2
Indonesia Agrees to Buy 48 Turkey’s KAAN Fighter Jets: Erdogan
3
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner with More Than 240 Aboard Crashes After Takeoff 
4
'Better Die than Get Colonized Again': Prabowo Says as Indonesia Steps Up Arms Investment
5
Prabowo to Skip G7 Summit, But Will Meet Putin in Russia
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED