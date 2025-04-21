Environment Minister Demands Cleaner Fuel as Jakarta Ranks Among World’s Most Polluted Cities

Jakarta. Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq is calling on state-owned energy giant Pertamina to immediately adopt European-grade fuel standards as Jakarta reels from a surge in air pollution that has placed it among the most polluted cities globally.

Speaking on Friday, Hanif urged Pertamina to begin producing and distributing low-sulfur fuels in line with European benchmarks, where gasoline and diesel have been limited to just 10 parts per million (ppm) of sulfur since 2009. “For a city the size and complexity of Jakarta, only European-level standards will suffice,” Hanif said.

Nearly all fuel in Greater Jakarta is supplied by Pertamina’s Balongan refinery in West Java. A government-backed study cited by Hanif shows that fuel emissions contribute between 35 to 57 percent of Jakarta’s air pollution, highlighting the urgent need for cleaner fuel alternatives.

While Hanif acknowledged that producing ultra-low sulfur fuel would increase operational costs, he said those expenses are small compared to the economic burden of pollution-related health problems. Between 2018 and 2022, Indonesia incurred nearly Rp16 trillion($980 million) in losses due to respiratory diseases linked to air pollution, not including indirect or uninsured costs.

“Pertamina must act responsibly by aligning with global environmental standards,” Hanif said. “Otherwise, the cost will continue to be borne by our public health system and the people.”

Currently, widely used fuels like Pertalite and Solar contain sulfur levels far above international norms, with Pertalite around 700 ppm and Solar reaching up to 2,500 ppm. Only Pertamax Turbo meets the 10 ppm standard, but its higher cost has limited its adoption.

Hanif also issued a stern legal warning, referencing Article 99 of Indonesia’s 2009 Environmental Protection Law, which allows for up to one year in prison and fines of Rp3 billion ($183,800) for parties found negligent in causing environmental damage. “No one is above the law, not even Pertamina,” he said.

The ministry has intensified pollution control measures. Authorities shut down two factories in Cikarang this week for contributing to hazardous air quality. Further actions are planned, including inspections of over 4,000 factory chimneys in 48 industrial zones, and crackdowns on illegal waste burning and dust from construction, which together account for more than a quarter of air pollution.

To ensure broader cooperation, Hanif said the Environment Ministry will soon initiate a joint declaration with the Governor of Jakarta and local leaders across Greater Jakarta to consolidate efforts against polluters. “We need collective strength to bring the blue back to Jakarta’s skies,” he said.

