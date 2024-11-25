Environment Minister Introduces New Mandatory Initiatives to Combat Water and Air Pollution

Muhammad Ghafur Fadillah
November 25, 2024 | 10:17 pm
Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq delivers a speech at the Investor Daily ESG Appreciation Night in Jakarta on Monday, November 25, 2024. (Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Jakarta. Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq has announced a series of mandatory programs set to roll out next year, aimed at addressing critical environmental issues such as water and air pollution, as well as the negative impacts of industrial activities.

One of the government’s top priorities is the "Kali Bersih" (Clean River) program. Minister Hanif said that the first phase of this initiative will focus on monitoring and improving water quality in 13 major rivers spanning the Greater Jakarta area, as well as the Citarum River in West Java and the Brantas River in East Java. This move aims to minimize industrial wastewater discharge, a primary contributor to water pollution.

"We will mandate performance assessments for companies suspected of contributing to the decline in water quality in these priority rivers," Hanif said during the Investor Daily ESG Appreciation Night in Jakarta on Monday. This initiative will involve direct evaluations and guidance for businesses operating near riverbanks.

Additionally, the "Langit Biru" (Blue Sky) program will target air pollution control, with a focus on major cities such as Jakarta, Karawang, and Bandung in West Java, as well as Surabaya in East Java. With Jakarta's air quality still far from standard levels, the Environment Ministry plans to tighten assessments of companies responsible for air pollution. "Healthy air must be the manifestation of this program," Hanif emphasized.

Advertisement

Mandatory programs will also extend to industries with a significant environmental impact. The mining sector, for example, will be required to adhere to stricter environmental standards. This will include measures to prevent water and air pollution, control greenhouse gas emissions, and preserve biodiversity in mining areas.

"We cannot allow mining activities to proceed without accountability for their environmental impacts. Next year, we will ensure that every mining company is held responsible for its environmental footprint," Hanif stated.

The palm oil industry is also under scrutiny. The Ministry plans to implement mandatory assessments for companies that do not own plantations but still contribute to pollution. Hanif highlighted that this step will integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) assessments into business operations, including the management of both domestic and industrial waste.

The government is not only targeting the private sector but will also encourage local governments to participate through environmental mentoring programs. Monitoring household water quality, managing domestic waste, and overseeing pollution will be part of a collaborative effort between KLHK and regional governments.

"Jakarta, with a population of over 11 million, cannot afford to sacrifice environmental quality due to poor management. We must work together to protect the air, water, and the future of our environment," Hanif concluded.

