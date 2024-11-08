Environment Ministry Cracks Down on Illegal Landfills, Open Burning in Greater Jakarta

Antara
November 8, 2024 | 9:01 pm
Airplane seen near Rawa Kucing landfill on Monday (14/10). (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Airplane seen near Rawa Kucing landfill on Monday (14/10). (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. The Environment Ministry is stepping up efforts to close illegal landfill sites and stop open burning practices contributing to severe air pollution in Jakarta and its surrounding areas.

Director General of Law Enforcement Rasio Ridho Sani stated that, following the separation of the Environment Ministry and the Forestry Ministry, enforcement efforts targeting illegal landfill sites are now concentrated in the Greater Jakarta area due to persistent air quality issues.

“We are currently addressing the issue in Jakarta. Our focus on Greater Jakarta is due to two main reasons: the persistently poor air quality and the open burning practices that worsen pollution,” Rasio said Friday.

In addition to open burning, other significant contributors to poor air quality in the Jabodetabek area include coal-fired power plants, steel smelting industries, factories using boilers, and non-compliant waste management practices.

“Open burning of plastic waste is hazardous, not only polluting the air but also risking the release of microplastics into the environment,” Rasio added. “These microplastics can enter the human body through the air, potentially impacting health.”

Jakarta’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday stood at 147, with PM2.5 concentrations reaching 54.2 micrograms per cubic meter—11 times higher than the World Health Organization’s (WHO) air quality guidelines. As of Friday, Jakarta ranked 16th among the world's most polluted cities.

PM2.5 particles, measuring less than 2.5 micrometers, pose significant health risks to humans, animals, and vegetation and diminish the area’s aesthetic quality.

Earlier this week, Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq conducted an unannounced inspection at an illegal landfill site in Wanaherang Village, Bogor, West Java. Minister Hanif emphasized that the site would be shut down, calling it an illegal dumping ground, and directed his team to assess the illegal landfill and ensure the operator is held accountable. Minister Hanif also announced plans to gradually halt paper waste imports.

