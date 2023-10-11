Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Erick Stands In as Interim Investment Minister for Hospitalized Luhut 

The Jakarta Globe
October 11, 2023 | 1:28 pm
Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. (Antara Photo)
Jakarta. State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir has been appointed as the temporary stand-in for Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who is currently receiving medical treatment for "extreme fatigue."

This appointment was officially confirmed on Wednesday by Ari Diwpayana, the coordinator of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's special staff members.

"Due to Mr. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan's current hospitalization, President Jokowi has designated Mr. Erick Thohir as the interim Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment," Ari said in a statement.

Luhut provided an update on his condition via an Instagram post on Tuesday, explaining that he had been admitted to a hospital in Singapore due to experiencing "extreme fatigue" after attending an event.

"I suddenly experienced an unprecedented level of fatigue a few days ago after attending an event," wrote the 76-year-old Luhut.

He added that he initially received treatment at a hospital in Jakarta but was subsequently transferred to Singapore for a comprehensive medical evaluation.

Luhut noted that his doctors advised him to rest in bed, and his wife, Devi Simatupang, insisted that he refrain from any activities, including checking the morning media reports, which he typically did.

"As a public officeholder, I understand that my duties and responsibilities should be transparent to the public. Therefore, I am sharing information about my current condition with you," he added.

