Erick Thohir Adds Dutch-Born Defender to National Squad

Jakarta. Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Chairman Erick Thohir on Wednesday introduced Dutch-born defender Jay Idzes to the national squad. This addition expands the pool of naturalized players in the senior team.

Jay Idzes is currently plying his trade with the Italian Serie B club Venezia.

"Today, I am proud to introduce Jay Idzes to the Indonesian national team. He will be a valuable addition to the Garuda team on the global stage," Erick said in a statement.

However, there was no confirmation regarding Idzes' Indonesian citizenship status.

In the previous season, the 23-year-old defender played for Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch Eredivisie, the country's top-tier football competition.

Idzes has chosen to join the Indonesian team, seeing it as a significant opportunity to compete at the international level.

"He possesses immense talent, and with the grace of God, he will become a valuable asset to the national team," Erick said.

Before Jay Idzes joined the squad, the national team already featured eight naturalized players, including Marc Klok, Stefano Lilipaly, Jordi Amat, Elkan Baggott, Sandy Walsh, Rafael Struick, Shayne Pattynama, and Ivar Jenner.

