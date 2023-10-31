Erick Thohir Confirms Support for Prabowo's Presidential Bid

Jakarta. Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto received a substantial endorsement on Tuesday as the influential figure, Erick Thohir, officially declared his support for Prabowo in the upcoming February election.

Erick currently holds the position of state-owned enterprise minister and serves as the chairman of the Indonesian Football Association. He is widely recognized for his contributions to sports and has even owned the prestigious Italian football club, Inter Milan.

Erick earned widespread praise for his pivotal role in Indonesia's successful hosting of the 2018 Asian Games when he served as the executive committee chairman. Additionally, he played a key role as the head of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign team during the president's successful re-election bid in 2019.

Erick publicly announced his support for Prabowo after Prabowo's visit to his private residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta, during which they shared a meal together.

Taking to Instagram, Erick expressed his gratitude to Prabowo for the visit and affirmed his backing, saying, "It is a great honor for me to host Mr. Prabowo at my home and share a meal with my wife and children. I will support Mr. Prabowo and join the team dedicated to building a more prosperous and better Indonesia."

Prabowo, who also serves as the defense minister in the Jokowi cabinet, expressed his appreciation for Erick's support, citing the synergy they share in the government.

"Thank God. He has offered his support for my candidacy, so thank you, Mr. Erick; it means a lot to me," Prabowo said.

Prabowo lauded Erick as a hardworking, results-oriented, and visionary individual.

"Everything he is involved in improves, including our football," Prabowo said.

Prabowo has selected Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of the President, as his running mate. The duo will compete against former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, who partners with Chief Security Minister Mohammad Mahfud, and former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, who teams up with National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar.

