Erick Thohir Enlists 8 State-Owned Enterprises to Support Free Nutritious Meals Inititative

Prisma Ardianto
November 8, 2024 | 8:41 pm
President Prabowo Subianto shakes hands with State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir shortly after inaugurating the latter at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)
President Prabowo Subianto shakes hands with State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir shortly after inaugurating the latter at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta. Eight state-owned enterprises (BUMN) have been tasked by State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir to support the Free Nutritious Meal (MBG) program, with each company contributing according to its area of expertise to ensure the program’s success.

The participating companies include BRI, BNI, Bank Mandiri, Telkomsel, state utility PLN, PGN, state surveyor ID Survey, and Pupuk Indonesia. Erick Thohir expressed full support for the MBG program and confirmed that collaboration would be established with the National Nutrition Agency.

“This program includes the establishment of Nutrition Service Units (SP Gizi) to provide free nutritious meals to communities across the country,” Erick said in Jakarta on Friday.

Erick outlined the specific roles for each company. The state-owned banks—BRI, BNI, and Bank Mandiri—will develop loan schemes for suppliers of the nutrition service units.

Telkomsel, as a telecommunications operator, has been assigned to create a digital ecosystem for the program, similar to the PeduliLindungi app used during the COVID-19 pandemic to monitor movement. This digitalization aims to improve accessibility, efficiency, and transparency.

State utility company PLN will prepare the necessary electricity infrastructure to power the nutrition service units, ensuring energy reaches even remote villages.

State gas company PGN has been directed to set up gas networks in urban areas to fuel cooking facilities for nutritious meal preparation.

ID Survey, part of the BUMN holding for survey services, will assist in obtaining halal and kitchen standard certifications for the nutrition service units. Meanwhile, state fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia will collaborate with the National Nutrition Agency within the “Makmur” ecosystem to expand the program’s reach and effectiveness.

“State-owned assets across Indonesia can serve as strategic partners for establishing nutrition service units. This initiative is essential for fostering a generation with high levels of creativity and innovation, aligned with the Indonesia Emas 2024 vision,” Erick concluded.

Starting in January, the Prabowo government will begin distributing free school lunches to improve Indonesian children’s nutrition. The government has allocated Rp 71 trillion (approximately $4.5 billion) to feed 15 million children, supporting the program throughout next year. The initiative aims to gradually cover more than 80 million recipients by 2029, with an estimated total budget of Rp 400 trillion ($24.5 billion).

