Eril, It’s Time to Return to Homeland: Ridwan Kamil

Jakarta. Swiss authorities have recently retrieved the body of Emmeril "Eril" Kahn Mumtadz —the missing son of West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil— from the Engehalde weir in Bern.

Eril went missing on May 26, while swimming in the Aare river. After a two-week search, the Bern police reported a lifeless man at the Engehalde weir on Wednesday morning local time. Forensics investigation later confirmed that the body belonged to Eril, the Bern cantonal police announced on its official website on Thursday.

Ridwan Kamil is currently in Bern to bathe Eril’s body.

“Alhamdulillah [praise be to God]. Allah has finally given me the opportunity to once again to hug, caress, and bathe my child according to Islamic rituals, and to perfectly recite the Azan to his ears just like when Eril was born,” Ridwan said on his Instagram on Friday.

“Hi Eril, it is time for you to return to your homeland, to say thank you to the millions of people who have prayed for you,” Ridwan added.

According to Ridwan, Eril’s body still remained intact despite being underwater for weeks. His son’s body also smelled like eucalyptus leaves. On a separate post, Ridwan shared that the ice-cold river and the few animals in the waters kept Eril's body half-frozen.

“Alhamdulillah. At Bern hospital, shortly after bathing Eril’s body. Here is the scientific explanation why his body remains intact: the Aare river, which is as cold as a refrigerator and home to few fauna, caused his body to remain half-frozen. So his body is still completely intact despite being at the bottom of the river for 14 days,” Ridwan tweeted.

Alhamdulillah

Di Rumah Sakit Bern,Sesaat setelah

memandikan jenazah Eril.

Penjelasan ilmiah kenapa jasadnya utuh:

Sungai Aare yang sedingin kulkas dan minim fauna, membuat

jasadnya terjaga setengah membeku

sehingga tetap utuh lengkap walau berada di dasar sungai selama 14 hari. pic.twitter.com/eXW9FMa8sj — Ridwan Kamil (@ridwankamil) June 10, 2022

Ridwan earlier said he hoped that Eril’s body could arrive in Indonesia on Sunday, and be buried the next day. Eril was 22 years old.