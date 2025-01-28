Escape the Crowds and Experience Authentic Bali at Penglipuran Village

Bangli, Bali. Situated in the heart of Bali’s Bangli Regency, Penglipuran Village offers a glimpse into traditional Balinese life, attracting travelers from near and far with its preserved culture, natural beauty, and rich history. Renowned for its commitment to the Tri Hita Karana philosophy—maintaining a balance between humans, nature, and the divine—the village is a must-visit destination for those seeking the true face of Bali.



Penglipuran Village offers a peaceful break from the busy beach clubs and nightlife that many associate with Bali. Instead of the crowds and party scene, it provides a true taste of Balinese culture. Visitors can explore traditional architecture, local customs, and the village's strong connection to nature. This village offers a calm, authentic experience for those wanting to see a different side of Bali, away from the usual tourist spots. It’s a chance to connect with the island’s traditions and enjoy its natural beauty in a quiet, meaningful way.

During the Chinese New Year holiday, which falls on Jan. 29, many visitors flocked to the village. Among them was Yayuk from Probolinggo, East Java, who was visiting Bali for the first time. She expressed her admiration for the cleanliness and picturesque setting of Penglipuran.

"Everything is so neat, and there are so many beautiful photo spots," Yayuk said on Tuesday, while touring the village with her husband.



Penglipuran Village in Bali saw a notable increase in visitors during this year's Chinese New Year holiday on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Sopian Hadi)

Apart from exploring the village, tourists can visit local homes to purchase snacks or refreshing drinks, and even indulge in tasting durian, a tropical fruit available in most homes.

Maliq, a visitor from Malang, East Java, also shared his impressions of Penglipuran. "This is my first time here, and the village feels so peaceful and the durian is incredibly sweet. I’m amazed at how clean and beautiful it is here," he said while enjoying the durian at a local home. "I’ll definitely come back again."

For those looking to immerse themselves further in Balinese culture, tourists can rent traditional Balinese attire—including a shirt, sarong (Kamen), and headgear (Udeng)—for just Rp. 50,000 ($3). This allows visitors to take photos dressed in authentic Balinese clothing, adding a personal touch to their experience.

Beyond its pristine village setting, Penglipuran has introduced new attractions that transport visitors to another time. One such feature is the Bamboo Forest and the newly established Pelipulara Market, nestled in the heart of the forest.

Wayan Sumiarsa, the village’s tourism manager, explained the significance of the market in promoting local small businesses. "Pelipulara Market is a traditional concept aimed at helping local businesses, and it provides a new spot for visitors to enjoy," he said.

The Pelipulara Market offers a unique experience—visitors pass through a bamboo bridge and forest to reach the market, where currency made from bamboo is used for transactions. This adds a special touch to the shopping experience.

For Dini, a tourist from Cibinong, West Java, the village's traditional offerings were a highlight. "The food and the traditional architecture give us the chance to experience the true culture of Bali," she said while sampling local treats.

Ferry, a visitor from Balikpapan, echoed similar sentiments. After receiving a recommendation from his hotel, he ventured to Penglipuran and was impressed by its traditional ambiance. "It really feels like authentic Bali, with the beautiful architecture and lush environment," he said.

The village’s commitment to preserving its environment has earned it the prestigious Kalpataru award from the Indonesian government for its efforts in protecting local bamboo forests.

During this year’s Chinese New Year holiday, the number of visitors to Penglipuran saw a notable increase. While in 2024 the village saw around 7,500 visitors during the same period, this year the number surged to approximately 10,000 by the third day before the holiday.

Entry to Penglipuran Village is reasonably priced, with tickets costing Rp. 50,000 for foreign adults, Rp. 30,000 for foreign children, and Rp. 25,000 for domestic adults and Rp. 15,000 for domestic children.

With its blend of tradition, nature, and local culture, Penglipuran continues to shine as a destination for travelers seeking an authentic Bali experience.

