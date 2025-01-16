EU Sees No Problem with ASEAN’s Interest in BRICS

Jayanty Nada Shofa
January 16, 2025 | 4:28 pm
Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono, who dons a peci or black cap at the back, attends the BRICS Plus Summit in Kazan, Russia, on Oct. 24, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Foreign Affairs Ministry)
Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono, who dons a peci or black cap at the back, attends the BRICS Plus Summit in Kazan, Russia, on Oct. 24, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Foreign Affairs Ministry)

Jakarta. The European Union sees no problem with ASEAN economies seeking entry into the China and Russia-led BRICS, according to its envoy.

BRICS recently underwent an expansion with ASEAN founding member Indonesia joining as the club’s 10th member. BRICS encompasses Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, to name a few. The group accepted Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates last year. Aside from new joiner Indonesia, ASEAN neighbors Malaysia and Thailand are already partner countries to the alliance that was originally conceived as a counterweight to the West.

An EU diplomat said Thursday that ASEAN’s interest in BRICS would have little to no impact on the European bloc’s ties with its Southeast Asian counterpart. The EU already has a plan of action with ASEAN that lays down the details of how they plan to pursue cooperation over the next few years. This plan of action -- alongside the joint leaders’ statement issued in 2022 -- would remain the basis of the groups’ interactions, according to EU Ambassador to ASEAN Sujiro Seam.

“Our partnership with ASEAN is guided by the joint leaders’ statement and the action plan, regardless of the decisions made by the members of ASEAN or the EU. This framework remains the guiding star of our relations. So I don’t think [their interest in BRICS] will change the way we engage with [ASEAN],” Seam said.

Last year, Ursula von der Leyen won a second term as the European Commission President. Under her second term, the EU plans on increasing its global engagement with its partners, according to Seam. This includes recognizing the emergence of BRICS which often considers itself as a group for the so-called Global South, a term which generally refers to developing economies. 

“So we are willing to engage with the rest of the world more than ever, including recognizing the emergence of this new grouping representing the Global South through BRICS,” the diplomat said. 

He added: “It makes it even more relevant for us to engage with ASEAN in the context of our strategic partnership with ASEAN.”

EU Sees No Problem with ASEAN’s Interest in BRICS
EU Ambassador to ASEAN Sujiro Seam speaks to reporters in Jakarta on Jan. 16, 2025. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

At present, the EU engages with BRICS members individually. It is currently negotiating a free trade agreement with India. 

The EU is a strategic partner to ASEAN and also has individual engagements with its members. The EU and Indonesia have been trying to close a much-awaited trade pact since 2016. Their relations, however, hit a snag when the EU launched an anti-deforestation policy that could make it harder for Indonesia to export its palm oil to Europe. The EU's lawsuit over Indonesia’s nickel ore export ban has also set another challenge to their bilateral ties.

