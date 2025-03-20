EU Wants to Break Security Dependency on US and Buy More European Weapons

Brussels. The European Union on Wednesday announced a new drive to break its security dependency on the United States, with a focus on buying more defense equipment in Europe.

The EU's executive branch unveiled its “Readiness 2030” security strategy with the threat of Russian aggression at the forefront of concerns. NATO intelligence estimates suggest that Russia could be capable of launching an attack in Europe again in three to five years.

Last month, the Donald Trump administration signaled that US security priorities lay elsewhere -- on its own borders and in Asia -- and that Europeans would have to fend for themselves and Ukraine in the future. That was as Europe’s biggest land war in decades entered its fourth year.

Under the strategy, member countries will be urged to buy much of their military equipment in Europe, working mostly with European suppliers -- in some cases with EU help to cut prices and speed up orders. They should only purchase equipment from abroad when costs, performance, or supply delays make it preferable.

Advertisement

In recent years, the 27 EU nations have placed about two-thirds of their orders with US defense companies. To qualify for new loans, they would have to buy at least 65 percent of equipment from suppliers in the EU, Norway, or Ukraine.

“The security architecture that we relied on can no longer be taken for granted,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

“We must buy more European. Because that means strengthening the European defense, technological, and industrial base. That means stimulating innovation. And that means creating an EU-wide market for defense equipment,” she added.

The strategy resembles the Repower EU scheme that the commission proposed in 2022 to wean the bloc off Russian natural gas after President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine and used energy as a weapon to try to undermine EU support for Kyiv.

That strategy saw the EU’s dependence on Russian gas imports fall from 45 percent in 2021 to 15 percent in 2023.

The new blueprint was unveiled on the eve of a summit of EU government leaders. At emergency talks on March 6, they signed off on proposals to ease budget restrictions and create a 150-billion-euro ($164 billion) loan plan for defense projects.

Defense firms in the US, UK, and Turkey would be excluded from the loan plan unless those governments sign security agreements with the EU.

France has pushed the “buy European” approach, but countries like Poland and the Netherlands want to buy US equipment.

EU nations are also encouraged to boost security ties with NATO allies that are not members of the EU, including Britain, Canada, Norway, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and India.

The strategy notes that while the United States remains a key Western ally, it has been clear “that it believes it is over-committed in Europe and needs to rebalance, reducing its historical role as a primary security guarantor.”

Andrius Kubilius, the EU’s recently appointed and first-ever defense commissioner, warned that “450 million European Union citizens should not have to depend on 340 million Americans to defend ourselves."

Spending priorities for joint purchase would be air and missile defense systems, artillery, ammunition, drones, equipment for use in cyber and electronic warfare, and “strategic enablers” like air-to-air refueling and land border security installations.

To help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion, the aim would be to provide at least two million artillery rounds each year; supply more air defense systems, missiles, and drones; and continue to train tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops annually.

More money would also be funneled into Ukraine’s defense industry.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: