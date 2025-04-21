Ex-Bengkulu Governor Pleads Guilty in Corruption Trial

Bengkulu. Former Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah pleaded guilty on Monday as he appeared before a court to deliver his preliminary defense in a graft case related to alleged misuse of authority for campaign financing.

Rohidin stands accused of extorting subordinates to collect funds for his reelection campaign while still in office. Addressing the panel of judges in Bengkulu, he declined to mount a defense and instead expressed remorse for his actions.

"I'm not using my time to present a preliminary defense. I admit to having made mistakes by misusing my authority as Bengkulu governor to collect funds for personal gain," Rohidin said in court.

He also extended a public apology, saying, "I apologize for my mistakes and I'm ready to follow the legal proceedings."

Rohidin was arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in November last year, just three days before the gubernatorial election in which he was seeking a second term. Investigators confiscated at least Rp 7 billion (approximately $416,000) in cash during the arrest.

Despite remaining on the ballot, Rohidin lost the election to his sole opponent, Helmi Hasan.

Prosecutors allege that Rohidin pressured civil servants under his administration to raise funds for his campaign. Two of his co-defendants -- former Bengkulu Regional Secretary Isnan Fajri and former governor’s assistant Evriansyah -- also chose not to contest the indictments during the initial phase of the trial.

