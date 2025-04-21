Ex-Bengkulu Governor Pleads Guilty in Corruption Trial

Hendri Dunan
April 21, 2025 | 2:07 pm
SHARE
Former Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah, dressed in an orange vest, arrives at the Bengkulu Penitentiary on Monday, April 14, 2025, to serve detention prior to his graft trial. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Izfaldi)
Former Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah, dressed in an orange vest, arrives at the Bengkulu Penitentiary on Monday, April 14, 2025, to serve detention prior to his graft trial. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Izfaldi)

Bengkulu. Former Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah pleaded guilty on Monday as he appeared before a court to deliver his preliminary defense in a graft case related to alleged misuse of authority for campaign financing.

Rohidin stands accused of extorting subordinates to collect funds for his reelection campaign while still in office. Addressing the panel of judges in Bengkulu, he declined to mount a defense and instead expressed remorse for his actions.

"I'm not using my time to present a preliminary defense. I admit to having made mistakes by misusing my authority as Bengkulu governor to collect funds for personal gain," Rohidin said in court.

He also extended a public apology, saying, "I apologize for my mistakes and I'm ready to follow the legal proceedings."

Advertisement

Rohidin was arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in November last year, just three days before the gubernatorial election in which he was seeking a second term. Investigators confiscated at least Rp 7 billion (approximately $416,000) in cash during the arrest.

Despite remaining on the ballot, Rohidin lost the election to his sole opponent, Helmi Hasan.

Prosecutors allege that Rohidin pressured civil servants under his administration to raise funds for his campaign. Two of his co-defendants -- former Bengkulu Regional Secretary Isnan Fajri and former governor’s assistant Evriansyah -- also chose not to contest the indictments during the initial phase of the trial.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Pope Francis, First Latin American Pontiff who Ministered with Charming, Humble Style, Dies at 88
News 43 minutes ago

Pope Francis, First Latin American Pontiff who Ministered with Charming, Humble Style, Dies at 88

 From his first greeting as pope to his embrace of refugees and the downtrodden, Francis signaled a very different tone for the papacy.
China Warns Countries against Making Trade Deals with the US Unfavorable to Beijing
Business 1 hours ago

China Warns Countries against Making Trade Deals with the US Unfavorable to Beijing

 The US tariffs against other countries are economic bullying, the Commerce Ministry said in the statement.
Indonesia’s Surplus with US Soars Amid Tariff Negotiations
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia’s Surplus with US Soars Amid Tariff Negotiations

 Indonesia ran a $1.57 billion surplus in non-oil and gas trade with the US in February 2025, BPS says.
Ex-Bengkulu Governor Pleads Guilty in Corruption Trial
News 2 hours ago

Ex-Bengkulu Governor Pleads Guilty in Corruption Trial

 He declined to mount a defense and instead expressed remorse for his actions.
Gold Prices Hit All-Time High Amid Global Market Turmoil
Business 4 hours ago

Gold Prices Hit All-Time High Amid Global Market Turmoil

 The surge in Antam's gold prices aligns with a global trend, as gold prices have reached record highs amid escalating trade tensions.
News Index

Most Popular

No Deal Yet: Takeaways from Indonesia-US Tariff Talks
1
No Deal Yet: Takeaways from Indonesia-US Tariff Talks
2
Strange Sell-Off in US Dollar Raises Specter of Investors Losing Trust in Trump’s America
3
Indonesia Seeks Stronger Trade Ties with EU, Australia to Offset Potential US Export Losses
4
Fact Check: Trump’s $2 Billion Tariff Claim Doesn’t Add Up
5
Indonesia Aims to Halt Rice Imports in 2025 as Self-Sufficiency Improves
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED