Ex-Cimahi Mayor Arrested by KPK for 2nd Time

Former Cimahi Mayor Ajay Muhammad Priatna, center, arrives at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in South Jakarta on August 17, 2022. (Muhammad Aulia)

Jakarta. The former mayor of the West Java town of Cimahi has been arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK, shortly after he completed a jail term for a previous graft conviction, the commission confirmed on Thursday.

Ajay Muhammad Priatna was attested on Wednesday morning after he left Sukamiskin Penitentiary in the provincial capital of Bandung, KPK spokesman Ali Fikri said in a statement.

Advertisement

Ajay is accused of “taking bribes while leading the Cimahi city government and of bribing KPK investigator Stephanus Robin Patujju" who is currently serving his sentence, Ali said.

The latest charges against Ajay came out after court hearings against Stephanus provided new facts about the former mayor’s involvement in the bribery case and prompted the KPK to launch a separate investigation, Ali added.

"The handling of this case shows our commitment to prosecuting every case thoroughly according to the existing laws," Ali said.

Ajay was found guilty of corruption in August of last year for taking more than Rp 3 billion in bribe money from businessmen who won a hospital project in Cimahi.

The retired Army soldier was sentenced by the anti-corruption court in Bandung to two years in prison cut down to time served. Indonesian inmates can enjoy generous sentence reduction through good time credit.

In a separate trial against the disgraced KPK investigator, the court heard that Ajay bribed Stephanus more than Rp 500 million through middlemen.

Ajay was appointed mayor in October 2017 to replace Atty Suharti, who along with her husband was convicted of corruption related to a market project in Cimahi.