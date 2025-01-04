Exclusive: Pratikno Outlines Indonesia’s 2025 Quick Win Programs for Human Development

Jakarta. Chief Human Development and Cultural Affairs Minister Pratikno unveiled the ministry’s 2025 quick win programs, which aim to address key issues such as school renovation, tuberculosis (TB) prevention, hospital construction, free health screenings, and stunting reduction.

The coordinating ministry oversees eight ministries, including Education, Health, Religious Affairs, and Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection.

Pratikno underscored the importance of eradicating stunting as a cornerstone of improving Indonesia’s human resource quality.

“Stunting significantly impacts our human resources. The causes are complex, ranging from nutrition and sanitation to maternal health during the first 1,000 days of life and early marriage,” he told B-Universe Media Holdings on Friday.

He also commended the significant reduction in Indonesia's stunting prevalence, which has dropped from 30 percent in recent years to 21 percent.

Efforts to combat stunting involve cross-ministerial collaboration, including contributions from ministries outside Pratikno's direct purview, such as the Infrastructure and Regional Development Ministry.

In addition, President Prabowo has made education digitalization a top priority under the 2025 quick-win agenda. Pratikno noted that this initiative aims to enhance access to and the quality of education across the country.

Beyond the quick win programs, the Human Development Ministry is also responsible for disaster management, in line with its mandate to oversee Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

Currently, the ministry is addressing several urgent issues, including volcanic eruptions in East Flores, social conflicts in Adonara, and preparations for potential hydrometeorological disasters caused by heavy rainfall linked to rising sea temperatures.

“This weather pattern, as reported by weather agency BMKG, poses a high risk of severe rainfall and disasters. It has become an additional focus of our work in recent weeks,” Pratikno said.

