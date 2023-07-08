Saturday, July 8, 2023
Ex-Customs Official Uses Parents-in-Law Accounts to Stash Bribe Money: KPK

Anisa Fauziah
July 7, 2023 | 10:44 pm
Former customs official Andhi Pramono, right, is dressed in a detainee vest and detained by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) after an interrogation on Friday, July 7, 2023. (Joanito De Saojoao)
Former customs official Andhi Pramono, right, is dressed in a detainee vest and detained by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) after an interrogation on Friday, July 7, 2023. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Disgraced former customs official Andhi Pramono is alleged to have accepted bribes amounting to at least Rp 28 billion ($1.8 million) during his time in office, using the bank accounts of his parents-in-law to conceal a portion of the illicit funds, investigators revealed on Friday.

Andhi, the former head of the Makassar Customs and Excise Office in South Sulawesi, was finally apprehended by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) nearly two months after being named a corruption suspect.

"During the investigation and interrogation, it was revealed that there were payments channeled through the bank accounts of his parents-in-law. The manner in which the payments were made suggests that these bank accounts were used to stash the bribe money," Alexander Marwata, Deputy Chairman of the KPK, said during a news conference in Jakarta.

Between 2021 and 2022, Andhi reportedly spent Rp 20 billion on a luxury home in Pejaten, South Jakarta, Rp 652 million on diamonds, and Rp 1 billion on an insurance policy, according to Alexander.

Andhi allegedly received payments from businessmen in exchange for export and import recommendations between 2012 and 2022. Additionally, he acted as an intermediary to facilitate Indonesian importers in obtaining logistics goods from neighboring countries, for which he received payment for these illegal activities, Alexander added.

Last month, the KPK added money laundering charges to Andhi's corruption case.

Andhi was named a corruption suspect on May 15 after the KPK summoned him due to alleged undisclosed wealth, following a public inquiry prompted by his social media posts showcasing luxurious vehicles and a lavish lifestyle during his tenure as the head of the customs office in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi.

