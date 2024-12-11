Ex-Defense Chief in South Korea Attempts Suicide After Arrest Over Martial Law

Associated Press
December 11, 2024 | 11:46 am
South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, right, looks on as South Korea's Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, on Nov. 1, 2024. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, right, looks on as South Korea's Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, on Nov. 1, 2024. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Seoul. South Korea's former defense minister, Kim Yong Hyun, attempted suicide while in detention over last week's controversial martial law declaration, officials confirmed Wednesday. His suicide attempt was stopped by detention center staff, and he is now reported to be in stable condition.

Kim, a close associate of President Yoon Suk Yeol, was arrested on Wednesday after a Seoul court issued a warrant accusing him of playing a central role in the Dec. 3 martial law decree. This marks the first arrest related to the martial law declaration.

Kim is accused of advising Yoon to declare martial law and of sending troops to block lawmakers from voting on the decree. Despite the military presence, enough lawmakers managed to enter the parliamentary chamber, rejecting the decree and forcing the Cabinet to lift it early on Dec. 4.

The National Police Agency has also detained Commissioner General Cho Ji Ho and Kim Bong-sik, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, for their involvement in deploying police forces to the National Assembly during the martial law attempt. The investigation focuses on whether Yoon, Kim, and others are guilty of rebellion, which carries a potential death sentence under South Korean law.

On Wednesday, police conducted a search of President Yoon's office for evidence related to the martial law decree. While local media reported the search was underway, neither the police nor the presidential office confirmed the details.

Yoon had apologized for the martial law declaration, acknowledging responsibility for the decision but leaving political fallout to his party to address. The opposition parties and many legal experts argue that the decree was unconstitutional, as martial law can only be declared during wartime or national emergencies, conditions South Korea was not facing.

Opposition figures and critics contend that the deployment of troops to seal the National Assembly amounted to rebellion. Yoon's conservative administration has faced frequent tensions with the opposition-controlled parliament since he took office in 2022, with accusations of authoritarianism and power grabs.

In a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday, Army Special Warfare Command commander Kwak Jong-keun testified that Yoon had ordered troops to forcibly remove lawmakers from parliament, a directive that was not carried out. Meanwhile, military counterintelligence officer Kim Dae-woo revealed that his commander had asked about detaining political figures after martial law was imposed.

If Yoon faces impeachment, his powers would be suspended until the Constitutional Court decides whether to remove him from office. If he is dismissed, South Korea would hold an early presidential election.

Yoon's conservative party has suggested a plan for his "stable exit" from power, but critics argue that this proposal is unrealistic and unconstitutional. The South Korean Constitution grants the president sole authority over the military, and the Defense Ministry has affirmed that Yoon remains in charge of the country's armed forces.

