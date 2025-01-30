Ex-Minister Enggartiasto Underlines Importance of Green Economy

The Jakarta Globe
January 30, 2025 | 12:03 pm
Chairman of B-Universe Enggartiasto Lukita delivers his opening remarks at the "BNI Investor Daily Summit 2024" held at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Senayan, Jakarta, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao.
Chairman of B-Universe Enggartiasto Lukita delivers his opening remarks at the "BNI Investor Daily Summit 2024" held at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Senayan, Jakarta, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao.

Jakarta. Former Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita has underlined the importance of propelling renewable energy use to spur economic growth.

Enggartiasto, who is the executive chairman of B-Universe Media Holdings, kicked off the company’s 2025 Beritasatu Economic Outlook in Jakarta on Thursday. The forum lets the audience get a deep dive into Prabowo Subianto administration’s policies as the cabinet recently marked its 100 days in office, particularly on renewable energy use and green economy.

“Our oil and gas exports and imports really determine our economy, and also trade balance. However, what is no less important is renewable energy,” Enggartiasto told the 2025 Beritasatu Economic Outlook conference.

He added: “When will we retire the fossil fueled power plants? It is causing pollution and is costly.”

Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, who was a keynote speaker in the forum, lauded the 2025 Beritasatu Economic Outlook. 

“This is a great platform for us policymakers to disseminate information to the public. I appreciate what [B-Universe] is doing as they contribute to the nation by informing the public on the government’s policies,” Bahlil said. 

The 2025 Beritasatu Economic Outlook will zero in on Indonesia’s digital transformation and its goal to be self-sufficient in food production. Communications Minister Meutya Hafid and Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman will address the forum later that day. 

