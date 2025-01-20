Expert Stresses Importance of Digital Literacy for Children

Jakarta. A digital expert has praised the government’s plans to strengthen child protection in cyberspace but said that the first priority should be educating children about digitalization and its associated risks.

Hafiz Noer, an expert and researcher at Gadjah Mada University’s Center for Digital Society (CfDS), said on Monday that policies aimed at protecting children in digital spaces should be progressive and sustained, rather than one-time initiatives. He highlighted the importance of enhancing digital literacy and skills as a foundational step to shield children from online threats.

Hafiz noted that while there had been discussions about integrating digital literacy into school curriculums as a core subject, it was ultimately relegated to extracurricular activities, limiting its reach and impact.

Digital Skills vs. Digital Literacy

Hafiz differentiated between digital skills -- such as using devices and coding -- and digital literacy, which involves understanding online etiquette and “netiquette” to navigate the digital world responsibly.

“Knowing how to use word processing software and write code is important, but learning digital etiquette and netiquette is far more crucial, especially for child protection in digital spaces,” Hafiz explained.

Effective digital literacy, he argued, helps foster responsible and selective digital users who can critically evaluate online content. He also stressed the need for government oversight of major digital platforms like X, Meta, YouTube, and TikTok to improve content filtering and protect users.

“We cannot generalize digital literacy needs, as each platform caters to different types of users,” he added.

Hafiz pointed out that digitalization affects not only children but also parents and the elderly. He referenced surveys indicating that many individuals still fall for and even share manipulated content like DeepFake videos, compounding the challenges of digital safety.

To address these issues, Hafiz called for collaboration between the Communication and Digital Affairs Ministry, anti-hoax alliances, and digital experts to implement comprehensive digital literacy programs and curb the spread of misinformation.

Grassroots movements, supported by partnerships between fact-checking organizations such as Mafindo and the government, are crucial for tackling misinformation and improving digital literacy at a community level, he said.

The government is also considering regulating age limits for children using social media. This discussion gained traction following a meeting last week between President Prabowo Subianto and Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid, where they discussed strategies for safeguarding children in digital spaces.

