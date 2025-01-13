Explosion at Policeman's Home in Mojokerto Kills Woman and Baby

Achmad Supriyadi
January 13, 2025 | 3:16 pm
SHARE
A strong explosion destroys a house in Sumolawang Village, Moojokerto Regency, East Java, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. Neighbors said a woman and her baby living nearby were killed in the explosion. (B-Universe Photo/Achmad Supriyadi)
A strong explosion destroys a house in Sumolawang Village, Moojokerto Regency, East Java, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. Neighbors said a woman and her baby living nearby were killed in the explosion. (B-Universe Photo/Achmad Supriyadi)

Mojokerto. A powerful explosion from the home of a policeman in Sumolawang Village, Mojokerto Regency, East Java, on Monday devastated nearby houses, killing a woman and her two-year-old child.

The house, owned by a local policeman identified only as Yudi, was unoccupied at the time of the blast, neighbors reported. The explosion destroyed the adjacent home, where a woman known as Luluk, 35, and her baby were found dead beneath the debris.

Witnesses described the explosion as so loud it could be heard up to two kilometers away. Neighbors also noted a strong smell of sulfur following the incident, raising suspicions that explosive materials may have been stored inside Yudi’s house.

“The explosion was very strong -- it destroyed the roof of my house. I could smell sulfur shortly afterward,” said a neighbor named Subhan.

Subhan also recounted the harrowing moments after the explosion. “After the thundering sound, I heard a child screaming for help from a destroyed home. We went inside and found two people under a collapsed brick wall,” he said.

Luluk and her baby were rushed to the nearest hospital by residents but were pronounced dead upon arrival.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. The police’s bomb disposal unit and forensic team have been deployed to the site to determine what triggered the deadly incident.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement on whether the explosion was an accident or involved criminal elements. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

Tags:
#Disaster
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Explosion at Policeman's Home in Mojokerto Kills Woman and Baby
News 43 minutes ago

Explosion at Policeman's Home in Mojokerto Kills Woman and Baby

 The explosion destroyed the adjacent home, where a woman known as Luluk, 35, and her baby were found dead beneath the debris.
PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto Concludes KPK Interrogation without Arrest
News 1 hours ago

PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto Concludes KPK Interrogation without Arrest

 Hasto has filed a pre-trial motion challenging his designation as a suspect and requested the KPK to delay interrogations.
Indonesia Told to Urge BRICS to Let New Members Access NDB Loans
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Told to Urge BRICS to Let New Members Access NDB Loans

 The New Development Bank or NDB's financing has not reached the non-founding members of BRICS so far.
Chef Yuda Bustara Brings Indonesian Cuisine to Hong Kong in Style
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Chef Yuda Bustara Brings Indonesian Cuisine to Hong Kong in Style

 Hong Kong's Luma becomes a space for chef Yuda Bustara to mix local ingredients and Indonesian cuisine.
India Kicks Off Massive Hindu Festival Larger than Hajj Pilgrimage
News 6 hours ago

India Kicks Off Massive Hindu Festival Larger than Hajj Pilgrimage

 The number of Maha Kumbh pilgrims is around 200 times the 2 million Muslim pilgrims that arrived in Saudi Arabia last year.
News Index

Most Popular

Sweden to Contribute Up to 3 Warships to Reinforced NATO Presence in Baltic Sea
1
Sweden to Contribute Up to 3 Warships to Reinforced NATO Presence in Baltic Sea
2
Chinese Economist: Indonesia’s Global Influence to Grow with BRICS Membership
3
Japan to Support Indonesia’s Free Meal Program and Maritime Security Efforts
4
Greenland Leader: We Don’t Want to Be Americans, Despite Trump’s Interest in Territory
5
Yogyakarta Police Officers Suspected of Fatal Torture on Semarang Man
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED