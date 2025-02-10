Ex-Supreme Court Official Zarof Ricar Accused of Accepting Rp 915 Billion and 51 Kilograms of Gold from Case Brokerage

Jakarta. Former Supreme Court official Zarof Ricar was accused on Monday of amassing Rp 915 billion (approximately $55.9 million) in cash and 51 kilograms of gold through case brokerage during his tenure.

During the opening hearing of his graft trial at the Central Jakarta District Court, prosecutors alleged that Zarof facilitated favorable rulings for lawyers and individuals in their legal cases before the Supreme Court over at least a decade.

"The defendant accepted bribes in rupiah and foreign currencies totaling the equivalent of Rp 915 billion, along with 51 kilograms of gold, from individuals involved in legal disputes," the indictment stated.

The alleged illicit payments occurred between 2012 and 2022. Since joining the Supreme Court in 2006, Zarof held various positions, including Director of Criminal Case Proceedings and Head of the Research, Development, and Education Division.

Advertisement

According to the indictment, the 62-year-old misused his authority by offering assistance to those seeking favorable court rulings in exchange for payment.

Prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) arrested Zarof at a Bali hotel on October 24, 2024, and subsequently searched his Jakarta residence, where they discovered the money and gold bars.

At that time, he was sought for allegedly intervening in the murder trial of Ronald Tannur, purportedly offering to influence the trial’s outcome in exchange for payment.

Murder Case

Ronald Tannur had controversially been acquitted of murdering his girlfriend, despite video evidence showing him ramming his car into her. The acquittal on July 24 caused public outrage and led prosecutors to appeal to the Supreme Court.

While appealing to the Supreme Court, AGO prosecutors secretly investigated the three judges responsible for the acquittal. In a significant development on October 23, prosecutors announced the arrests of the three judges—Erintuah Damanik, Mangapul, and Heru Hanindyo—along with Ronald’s defense lawyer, Lisa Rahmat, on bribery charges.

Prosecutors allege that the judges received bribes from Ronald’s lawyer in exchange for his acquittal.

Following these arrests, the Supreme Court overturned the acquittal, sentencing Ronald to five years for aggravated assault, rather than murder.

Zarof’s Alleged Role

As the AGO’s appeal progressed, Ronald’s defense team sought additional assistance. Defense attorney Lisa Rahmat approached Zarof, hoping he could leverage his influence within the Supreme Court.

A top prosecutor indicated that Zarof had a history of brokering cases within the Supreme Court during his tenure, allegedly securing favorable rulings in exchange for money.

Even before these revelations, Zarof’s last public financial disclosure in 2021 raised questions, showing assets exceeding Rp 51 billion ($3.3 million) -- an unusual figure for a career civil servant.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: