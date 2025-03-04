Ex-Tax Official Allegedly Exploited Position to Fund Daughter’s Fashion Show

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is investigating claims that former tax official Mohamad Haniv solicited funds from companies to sponsor his daughter’s fashion show.

“We are looking into allegations that funds were requested from companies to finance the suspect’s daughter's fashion show,” KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika said on Tuesday.

The KPK questioned Hadi Sutrisno, a senior tax auditor in Sleman, Central Java, who previously worked at the Jakarta Special Tax Office from 2014 to 2018.

Haniv, who led the Jakarta Special Tax Office from 2015 to 2018, is suspected of using his position to secure illicit funds. He is accused of violating Indonesia’s anti-corruption law under Article 12 B, which prohibits officials from leveraging their authority for personal gain.

Advertisement

“During his tenure, the suspect is believed to have exploited his position and connections to benefit his child’s business,” said KPK Director of Investigations Asep Guntur.

Haniv’s daughter, identified as FP, has operated a men’s fashion brand, FH Pour Homme by Feby Haniv, since 2015.

The KPK found evidence that Haniv emailed a tax office head on Dec. 5, 2016, requesting sponsorship for a fashion show on Dec. 13, 2016. The email specifically sought support from “two or three well-known companies.”

Between 2016 and 2017, the event reportedly received Rp 387 million ($23,500) from corporate taxpayers under Haniv’s jurisdiction and Rp 417 million from other sources, totaling Rp 804 million. Investigators found no clear business benefits for the sponsoring companies.

The KPK also uncovered other suspected illicit funds linked to Haniv, totaling at least Rp 21.56 billion.

“This includes Rp 804 million from the fashion show sponsorship, Rp 6.66 billion in foreign currency deposits, and Rp 14.08 billion in rural bank deposits,” Asep said.

The investigation is ongoing as the KPK gathers more evidence and interviews witnesses.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: