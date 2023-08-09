Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Ex-Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi Interrogated by Prosecutors over Illegal CPO Exports

Medikantyo Adhikresna
August 9, 2023 | 12:25 pm
SHARE
Former Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi, left, arrives at the Attorney General's Office in Jakarta to undergo interrogation related to illegal CPO exports, Wednesday, Aug.9, 2023. (Antara Photo)
Former Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi, left, arrives at the Attorney General's Office in Jakarta to undergo interrogation related to illegal CPO exports, Wednesday, Aug.9, 2023. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Former Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi underwent interrogation at the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Jakarta on Wednesday morning as a witness in the investigation into illegal exports of crude palm oil (CPO).

Upon his arrival at the AGO around 8.55 a.m., Lutfi did not provide any statements to the awaiting journalists.

Two weeks ago, Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto was also interrogated by prosecutors regarding the issuance of permits for several companies to export CPO and its derivative products between January 2021 and March 2022, despite domestic supply shortages during that period.

The export ban was subsequently enforced between April and May of last year.

Advertisement

Prosecutors allege that a Trade Ministry official who issued the permits had accepted bribes.

The case has led to the conviction of five defendants, who received prison sentences ranging from five to eight years. Among them are Indra Sari Wisnu Wardhana, the former Trade Ministry's director general of international trade; Lin Che Wei, a renowned market analyst and advisor to Airlangga; Master Parulian Tumanggor, commissioner of Wilmar Nabati Indonesia; Stanley MA, manager of Victorindo Alam Lestari; and Pierre Togar Sitanggang, general manager of Musim Mas.

The AGO initiated a new phase of investigation by naming three companies -- Wilmar Group, Permata Hijau Group, and Musim Mas Group -- as "corporate suspects" in the same case. Prosecutors contend that these companies were granted CPO export permits despite lacking the necessary qualifications.

Allegedly, these companies fraudulently obtained CPO export licenses from the Trade Ministry, resulting in an estimated state loss of Rp 6.47 trillion ($425.7 million), according to AGO estimates.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

India Seems Unlikely to Return to RCEP Due to China
Business 20 minutes ago

India Seems Unlikely to Return to RCEP Due to China

 Original negotiating member India fears that it still cannot compete with an influx of Chinese imports if it joins the RCEP.
Someone in Florida Wins $1.58 Billion Jackpot
Lifestyle 23 minutes ago

Someone in Florida Wins $1.58 Billion Jackpot

 The $1.58 billion payout would go to the winner if they opt for an annuity, doled out over 30 years.
Ex-Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi Interrogated by Prosecutors over Illegal CPO Exports
News 31 minutes ago

Ex-Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi Interrogated by Prosecutors over Illegal CPO Exports

 The AGO initiated a new phase of investigation by naming three companies as "corporate suspects".
Indonesia Sees Opening to Conclude Long-Awaited Trade Deal with EU
News 13 hours ago

Indonesia Sees Opening to Conclude Long-Awaited Trade Deal with EU

 The EU, Indonesia, and fellow palm oil producer Malaysia recently agreed to establish an ad hoc joint task force on the EUDR.
Ferdy Sambo’s Death Sentence Commuted to Life Imprisonment
News 15 hours ago

Ferdy Sambo’s Death Sentence Commuted to Life Imprisonment

 Three other defendants in the murder case also had their prison sentences reduced by the Supreme Court.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Miss Universe Indonesia Contestant Reports Alleged Sexual Abuse by Organizers
1
Miss Universe Indonesia Contestant Reports Alleged Sexual Abuse by Organizers
2
Timor Leste to “Ideally” Become Full ASEAN Member in 2025: President
3
OECD Sec-Gen to Visit Jakarta as Indonesia Seeks Membership
4
Indonesia’s Economic Growth Exceeds 5% for 7th Consecutive Quarter
5
ASEAN Turns 56 as Myanmar's Violent Conflicts Still Linger
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED