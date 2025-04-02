Fake Bomb Threat That Forced Saudia Flight Landing in Indonesia Traced to India

Panji Satrio
June 18, 2025 | 9:56 am
SHARE
A Saudi Arabia Airlines plane of flight SV-5276 makes an emergency landing at the Kualanmu International Airport in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, due to a bomb threat sent via email, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Antara Photo/Yudi Manar)
A Saudi Arabia Airlines plane of flight SV-5276 makes an emergency landing at the Kualanmu International Airport in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, due to a bomb threat sent via email, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Antara Photo/Yudi Manar)

Deli Serdang, North Sumatra. An email falsely warning of a bomb on board a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight carrying Indonesian Hajj pilgrims was traced to Mumbai, India, Indonesian authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The hoax forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing at Kualanamu International Airport in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, as it was en route to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport near Jakarta.

Asri Santosa, Head of the Medan Regional Airport Authority Office, said the threat was sent in English to Soekarno-Hatta Airport -- the intended destination of the flight.

“The email originated from Mumbai, India. Further details will come from the Ministry of Transportation, as they were the direct recipients of the message,” Asri said.

Advertisement

North Sumatra Police Chief Inspector General Whisnu Hermawan Februanto identified the affected flight as Saudia Airlines flight SV-5726. He said authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

“We will conduct further investigation in Jakarta since the email threat came from abroad,” Whisnu said.

Read More:
Bomb Threat Diverts Saudia Hajj Flight to Medan, No Explosives Found

The aircraft was carrying 422 Hajj pilgrims from Depok, West Java, returning to Indonesia after completing their pilgrimage.

A joint team from the North Sumatra Police bomb squad and the Indonesian Armed Forces immediately evacuated all passengers and conducted a thorough search of the plane, including the cabin and cargo area. The inspection confirmed that no explosives were found on board.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Fake Bomb Threat That Forced Saudia Flight Landing in Indonesia Traced to India
News 2 hours ago

Fake Bomb Threat That Forced Saudia Flight Landing in Indonesia Traced to India

 The aircraft was carrying 422 Hajj pilgrims from Depok, West Java, returning to Indonesia after completing their pilgrimage.
Bomb Threat Diverts Saudia Hajj Flight to Medan, No Explosives Found
News 19 hours ago

Bomb Threat Diverts Saudia Hajj Flight to Medan, No Explosives Found

 A Saudia Airlines flight carrying 442 hajj pilgrims was diverted to Medan after a bomb threat; no explosives were found on board.
Saudia Launches Jeddah-Bali Flight Service
Lifestyle Apr 2, 2025 | 8:20 am

Saudia Launches Jeddah-Bali Flight Service

 Saudia Airlines will have scheduled service from Jeddah to Bali three times a week, namely every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The Latest
News 35 minutes ago

"This Isn’t Hong Kong": Indonesia’s Shoebox Housing Plan Draws Outrage

 Indonesia’s plan to shrink subsidized homes to 18sqm sparks fierce backlash, with critics calling it inhumane and legally questionable.
Lewotobi Volcano Eruption Disrupts Air Travel to Bali
News 1 hours ago

Lewotobi Volcano Eruption Disrupts Air Travel to Bali

 The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in Flores, East Nusa Tenggara, has impacted flights to and from Bali Island.
Indonesia, Pertamina on Alert as Iran-Israel Conflict Drives Up Oil Prices
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia, Pertamina on Alert as Iran-Israel Conflict Drives Up Oil Prices

 Indonesia braces for economic fallout as the Iran-Israel war pushes oil prices higher; Pertamina ramps up monitoring of supply routes.
Still Long Way to Go until Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Can Return to Indonesia
News 2 hours ago

Still Long Way to Go until Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Can Return to Indonesia

 A committal hearing on Paulus Tannos’ extradition is set to take place on June 23-25.
Fake Bomb Threat That Forced Saudia Flight Landing in Indonesia Traced to India
News 2 hours ago

Fake Bomb Threat That Forced Saudia Flight Landing in Indonesia Traced to India

 The aircraft was carrying 422 Hajj pilgrims from Depok, West Java, returning to Indonesia after completing their pilgrimage.
News Index

Most Popular

Australian National Caught Carrying Drugs during Traffic Stop in Bali
1
Australian National Caught Carrying Drugs during Traffic Stop in Bali
2
Towering Banknotes on Display as AGO Seizes $728 Million in Palm Oil Graft
3
Prabowo Says Danantara Copies Singapore’s $303 Billion Temasek ‘With Pride’
4
Trump Vetoed Israeli Plan to Kill Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Reports
5
Prabowo to Miss G7 Summit Due to Prior Engagement with Putin in Russia, Palace Says
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED