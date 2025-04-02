Fake Bomb Threat That Forced Saudia Flight Landing in Indonesia Traced to India

Deli Serdang, North Sumatra. An email falsely warning of a bomb on board a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight carrying Indonesian Hajj pilgrims was traced to Mumbai, India, Indonesian authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The hoax forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing at Kualanamu International Airport in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, as it was en route to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport near Jakarta.

Asri Santosa, Head of the Medan Regional Airport Authority Office, said the threat was sent in English to Soekarno-Hatta Airport -- the intended destination of the flight.

“The email originated from Mumbai, India. Further details will come from the Ministry of Transportation, as they were the direct recipients of the message,” Asri said.

North Sumatra Police Chief Inspector General Whisnu Hermawan Februanto identified the affected flight as Saudia Airlines flight SV-5726. He said authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

“We will conduct further investigation in Jakarta since the email threat came from abroad,” Whisnu said.

The aircraft was carrying 422 Hajj pilgrims from Depok, West Java, returning to Indonesia after completing their pilgrimage.

A joint team from the North Sumatra Police bomb squad and the Indonesian Armed Forces immediately evacuated all passengers and conducted a thorough search of the plane, including the cabin and cargo area. The inspection confirmed that no explosives were found on board.

