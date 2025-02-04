Families Demand Rescue of Indonesians Trapped and Tortured in Myanmar Online Scams

Jakarta. The Indonesian Migrant Workers Union (SBMI), alongside families of trafficking victims, staged a protest outside Myanmar’s Embassy in Jakarta on Monday, urging both Myanmar and Indonesian governments to take immediate action to rescue Indonesians trapped in human trafficking and forced labor in Myanmar’s online scam industry.

Juwarih, SBMI’s secretary-general, revealed that the protest was attended by 79 families of victims from regions including Sukabumi, Bandung, Pangkal Pinang, and Jakarta. Months have passed, and victims remain trapped in Myanmar with no clear assurance of evacuation.

“We filed complaints with the Foreign Affairs Ministry as early as August 2024, but no progress has been made. These families need answers, and the victims need to be saved,” Juwarih told Beritasatu.com.

Most victims were lured by promises of lucrative jobs in Bangkok, Thailand. Upon arrival, however, they were transported to Myawaddy, a border town in Myanmar notorious for human trafficking.

“They were promised respectable jobs but were instead exploited and subjected to physical abuse. Families are being extorted, with ransom demands ranging from Rp 35 million ($2,100) to Rp 100 million for their release,” Juwarih said.

For families unable to pay, victims were forced into recruiting others to replace them, perpetuating the cycle of trafficking.

A Sister’s Fight

Yeni, a protester from Jakarta, recounted how her younger brother fell victim to one of these schemes after responding to a job offer on social media. He departed Indonesia on Aug. 14, alongside strangers he had only met at the airport.

“I dropped him off on Aug. 11,” Yeni said. “He was supposed to fly out that night, but the flight kept being delayed. He finally left for Thailand three days later.”

Her brother called home briefly on Aug. 16, but their conversation lasted mere seconds. “He told us he was allowed only one call a week. Then we didn’t hear from him again for a month,” Yeni shared. By mid-September, the family learned he had been transferred to another company, forced to endure even harsher conditions.

The family only realized the extent of his suffering after a video about his situation went viral on TikTok. Since then, Yeni’s brother has been working up to 20 hours a day without pay, under constant threat of violence if he fails to meet his targets.

The Survivor’s Tale

Rian, a young man from Cimahi, Bandung, is one of the few who has escaped. Drawn by an enticing job ad promising a lucrative salary as a cryptocurrency administrator, Rian flew to Thailand. But like many others, he was transported to Myanmar instead.

“I worked for five months, earning only Rp 500,000 in total,” Rian said, standing among protesters outside the embassy. “I faced threats, physical abuse, and unreasonable fines. It was like living in a prison.”

Rian described how he and other victims were confined to the buildings where they worked, forbidden to leave without special access that was nearly impossible to obtain. Eventually, he managed to contact his family using a company phone. His family reported his case to Indonesian authorities, who coordinated his return with the help of SBMI.

“It was the most traumatic experience of my life,” Rian admitted.

Under military rule, Myanmar has become a hub for transnational criminal syndicates exploiting vulnerable individuals from across Southeast Asia. These syndicates force victims into online scams ranging from romance fraud and fake investments to illegal gambling. Reports suggest some of these operations are also linked to drug trafficking.

A recent Associated Press investigation revealed that thousands of victims, like Yeni’s brother and Rian, endure what can only be described as modern slavery.

For the families protesting in Jakarta, many have pinned their hopes on international pressure to end the suffering of their loved ones.

“Every day we wait feels like a lifetime,” Yeni said, holding her brother’s photo tightly. “We just want him home.”

