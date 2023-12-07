Thursday, December 7, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Father Allegedly Murders His Four Children in South Jakarta

Ichsan Ali
December 6, 2023 | 10:43 pm
SHARE
Members of the Jakarta Police forensic team pull the body of a child from a home in Jagakarsa, South Jakarta, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Police launched a murder investigation after four young children of the same family were found dead. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Members of the Jakarta Police forensic team pull the body of a child from a home in Jagakarsa, South Jakarta, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Police launched a murder investigation after four young children of the same family were found dead. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. A harrowing scene unfolded in a South Jakarta house on Wednesday, where the bodies of four young children, aged between one and six years old, were discovered on a single bed. Police have arrested their father as the prime suspect in this chilling case of murder.

The distressing find took place at a house located on Jalan Kebagusan Raya in Jagakarsa district. Authorities found the children's bodies on the bed and a note, purportedly written in blood on the ceramic floor that reads, “Puas Bunda (Satisfied Mom), tx for all”.

The suspect, identified by the initial "P", was discovered in the bathroom with self-inflicted stab wounds. Police alleged that he had attempted suicide with a knife subsequent to the gruesome act of killing his own children.

"The suspect, who is the father of the victims, had made a suicide attempt and is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital," said Adjunct Chief Comr. Bintoro, head of the criminal investigation unit at the South Jakarta Police.

Advertisement

The timeline of the tragic events remains uncertain, as investigations are ongoing. Authorities were alerted to the incident following complaints from neighbors about a foul odor emanating from the house.

South Jakarta Police Chief Ade Ary Syam Indradi revealed that the mother of the victims had been hospitalized since Saturday due to injuries sustained from an attack by her husband.

"She is a victim of domestic violence. However, when her husband was called in for questioning, he claimed that he needed to remain at home to care for the children," Ade said.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Father Allegedly Murders His Four Children in South Jakarta
News 8 hours ago

Father Allegedly Murders His Four Children in South Jakarta

 The mother of the victims had been hospitalized since Saturday due to injuries sustained from an attack by her husband.
BNI Life Vows to Make Continuous Innovations
Special Updates 10 hours ago

BNI Life Vows to Make Continuous Innovations

 BNI Life’s assets stood at Rp 24.33 trillion, up by 5 percent year-on-year.
Hong Kong Investors Show Strong Appetite for Indonesia
Business 10 hours ago

Hong Kong Investors Show Strong Appetite for Indonesia

 Hong Kong businesses ranging from energy sector to toy manufacturing are eyeing Indonesia expansion.
Putin Visits Saudi Arabia and UAE as Ukraine War Grinds on
News 11 hours ago

Putin Visits Saudi Arabia and UAE as Ukraine War Grinds on

 Soldiers on horseback and with camels lined his arrival route, Russian and Emirati flags also hanging from light poles.
Trade Minister Greenlights TikTok's Collaboration with GoTo for E-commerce Venture
Tech 14 hours ago

Trade Minister Greenlights TikTok's Collaboration with GoTo for E-commerce Venture

 Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has given the green light for collaboration between ByteDance Ltd and GOTO to establish an e-commerce platform
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

United Tractors' Subsidiary Acquires 70% Stake in Nickel Companies Valued at Rp 3.22 Trillion
1
United Tractors' Subsidiary Acquires 70% Stake in Nickel Companies Valued at Rp 3.22 Trillion
2
President Jokowi Prioritizes 4 Cities as New Growth Drivers
3
Indonesian Military Loses Combat Readiness Due to Outdated Weaponry: Expert
4
Access to Water Central in Prabowo-Gibran Campaign
5
Vice Justice Minister Edward Hiariej Challenges KPK as He Becomes Graft Suspect
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED