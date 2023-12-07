Father Allegedly Murders His Four Children in South Jakarta

Jakarta. A harrowing scene unfolded in a South Jakarta house on Wednesday, where the bodies of four young children, aged between one and six years old, were discovered on a single bed. Police have arrested their father as the prime suspect in this chilling case of murder.

The distressing find took place at a house located on Jalan Kebagusan Raya in Jagakarsa district. Authorities found the children's bodies on the bed and a note, purportedly written in blood on the ceramic floor that reads, “Puas Bunda (Satisfied Mom), tx for all”.

The suspect, identified by the initial "P", was discovered in the bathroom with self-inflicted stab wounds. Police alleged that he had attempted suicide with a knife subsequent to the gruesome act of killing his own children.

"The suspect, who is the father of the victims, had made a suicide attempt and is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital," said Adjunct Chief Comr. Bintoro, head of the criminal investigation unit at the South Jakarta Police.

The timeline of the tragic events remains uncertain, as investigations are ongoing. Authorities were alerted to the incident following complaints from neighbors about a foul odor emanating from the house.

South Jakarta Police Chief Ade Ary Syam Indradi revealed that the mother of the victims had been hospitalized since Saturday due to injuries sustained from an attack by her husband.

"She is a victim of domestic violence. However, when her husband was called in for questioning, he claimed that he needed to remain at home to care for the children," Ade said.

