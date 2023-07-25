Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Father Refuses to Pay Rp 120B Compensation for Mario Dandy’s Victim

Theressia Silalahi
July 25, 2023 | 2:51 pm
Former tax official Rafael Alun Trisambodo, right, is detained after being interrogated at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta on April 3, 2023. (Joanito De Saojoao)
Jakarta. The father of Mario Dandy, who is currently on trial for assaulting a teenager, said on Tuesday that he won't pay the victim Rp 120 billion ($8 million) in compensation as requested by the Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK).

Former high-ranking tax official Rafael Alun Trisambodo, who himself is facing legal troubles after being named a graft suspect, asserted that his son is an adult man and should take responsibility for his own actions.

“We reluctantly express our refusal to pay the restitution on the grounds that an adult person bears the obligation to compensate for loss caused by his own actions,” Rafael wrote in a letter addressed to the judge panel at the South Jakarta District Court.

Moreover, the family is facing financial difficulties after the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) froze their assets during the ongoing graft investigation against Rafael.

“We request your understanding about the family's financial condition that doesn’t allow us to provide any financial assistance,” Rafael added.

“Our assets and bank accounts have been frozen by the KPK since I was named a suspect in a bribery case investigation.”

The LPSK has recommended the compensation to cover medical expenses and physical therapy costs for David Ozora, 17, the victim of the Feb. 20 attack by Mario.

David was brutally assaulted on a Jakarta street following an argument over a girlfriend. He was in a coma for several weeks after the attack and remains under physical therapy to date.

In early April, Mario’s father was detained by the KPK, who conducted searches at his properties and investigated his undeclared assets, following public inquiries into the family’s lavish lifestyle in the wake of the assault case.

Rafael was named a corruption suspect after KPK investigators found banknotes in various denominations worth $2.2 million in safe deposit boxes registered in his name.

The anti-money laundering agency also reported suspicious transactions worth hundreds of billions of rupiah involving the family.

Rafael resigned from his position after the Finance Ministry launched an internal probe into his conduct.

