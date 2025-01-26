Federal Judge Extends Order Blocking Trump Administration Ban on Foreign Students at Harvard

Associated Press
May 30, 2025 | 12:57 am
SHARE
Students celebrate during commencement ceremonies at Harvard University, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Students celebrate during commencement ceremonies at Harvard University, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston. A federal judge on Thursday extended an order blocking the Trump administration’s attempt to bar Harvard University from enrolling foreign students.

US District Judge Allison Burroughs extended the block she imposed last week with a temporary restraining order, which allows the Ivy League school to continue enrolling international students as a lawsuit proceeds.

Harvard sued the Department of Homeland Security on Friday after Secretary Kristi Noem revoked its ability to host foreign students at its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

"Harvard will continue to take steps to protect the rights of our international students and scholars, members of our community who are vital to the University’s academic mission and community -- and whose presence here benefits our country immeasurably,” a university spokesman said in a statement.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Trump administration introduced a new effort to revoke Harvard's certification to enroll foreign students. In a letter sent by the acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, Todd Lyons, the government gave Harvard 30 days to respond to the alleged grounds for withdrawal, which include accusations that Harvard coordinated with foreign entities and failed to respond sufficiently to antisemitism on campus.

The developments unfolded in a courtroom not far from the Harvard campus, where speakers at Thursday's commencement ceremony stressed the importance of maintaining a diverse and international student body.

The dispute over international enrollment at Harvard is the latest escalation in a battle between the White House and the nation’s oldest and wealthiest college. In April, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sent a letter to the school, demanding a range of records related to foreign students, including discipline records and anything related to “dangerous or violent activity.” Noem said it was in response to accusations of antisemitism on Harvard’s campus.

Harvard says it complied. But on May 22, Noem sent a letter saying the school’s response fell short. She said Harvard was being pulled from the federal program that allows colleges to sponsor international students to get U.S. visas. It took effect immediately and prevented Harvard from hosting foreign students in the upcoming school year.

In its lawsuit, Harvard argued that the government failed to follow administrative procedures and regulations for removing schools from eligibility to host international students, which included giving schools the opportunity to appeal and a 30-day window to respond.

Noem’s earlier letter to Harvard notified the school that its eligibility was revoked immediately. It did not cite any regulations or statutes that Harvard allegedly violated. The Wednesday letter accuses Harvard of violating regulations around reporting requirements and violating an executive order regarding combating antisemitism.

Already, despite the restraining order, the Trump administration’s efforts to stop Harvard from enrolling international students have created an environment of “profound fear, concern, and confusion,” the university’s director of immigration services said in a court filing on Wednesday.

In a court filing, immigration services director Maureen Martin said that countless international students had asked about transferring.

Federal Judge Extends Order Blocking Trump Administration Ban on Foreign Students at Harvard
Students proceed through Harvard Yard during commencement ceremonies at Harvard University, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Martin said that international Harvard students arriving in Boston were sent to additional screening by Customs and Border Protection agents, and that international students seeking to obtain their visas were being denied or facing delays at consulates and embassies.

More than 7,000 international students, exchange scholars and alumni participating in a post-graduate career training period rely on Harvard for their sponsorship and legal status in the United States.

The sanction, if allowed to proceed, could upend some graduate schools that draw heavily from abroad. Among those at risk was Belgium’s Princess Elisabeth, who just finished her first year in a Harvard graduate program.

Trump railed against Harvard on social media after Burroughs temporarily halted the action last week, saying “the best thing Harvard has going for it is that they have shopped around and found the absolute best Judge (for them!) - But have no fear, the Government will, in the end, WIN!”

The Trump administration has levied a range of grievances against Harvard, accusing it of being a hotbed of liberalism and failing to protect Jewish students from harassment. The government is demanding changes to Harvard’s governance and policies to bring it in line with the president’s vision.

Harvard was the first university to reject the government’s demands, saying it threatened the autonomy that has long made US higher education a magnet for the world’s top scholars. In a pair of lawsuits, Harvard accuses the government of retaliating against the university for rebuffing political demands.

Tags:
#Education
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Federal Judge Extends Order Blocking Trump Administration Ban on Foreign Students at Harvard
News 3 hours ago

Federal Judge Extends Order Blocking Trump Administration Ban on Foreign Students at Harvard

 On Wednesday, the Trump administration introduced a new effort to revoke Harvard's certification to enroll foreign students.
Indonesia in Talks with US After Trump’s Harvard Foreign Student Ban
News May 27, 2025 | 11:54 am

Indonesia in Talks with US After Trump’s Harvard Foreign Student Ban

 Harvard currently has 87 Indonesian students.
Harvard Becomes First University to Stand Up to Trump’s Demands
News Apr 16, 2025 | 5:24 am

Harvard Becomes First University to Stand Up to Trump’s Demands

 No university is better positioned to put up a fight than Harvard, whose $53 billion endowment is the largest in the nation.
Senate Confirms Noem as Trump's Homeland Security Secretary
News Jan 26, 2025 | 5:19 am

Senate Confirms Noem as Trump's Homeland Security Secretary

 She released a book last year containing an account of her killing her hunting dog and falsely claimed that she once met with Kim Jong Un.

The Latest

Lawyer Says Tate Brothers Will Return to UK to Face Rape And Trafficking Charges
News 1 hours ago

Lawyer Says Tate Brothers Will Return to UK to Face Rape And Trafficking Charges

 The Tates were arrested in Romania in late 2022 and formally indicted last year on charges that they participated in a criminal ring.
BCA Leads Profit Race Among Indonesia's Big Four Banks
Business 1 hours ago

BCA Leads Profit Race Among Indonesia's Big Four Banks

 Collectively, the four banks generated Rp 144.96 trillion in interest income and Rp 57.28 trillion in net profit over the four-month period.
North Sumatra Takes Administrative Control of Four Islands Formerly Under Aceh
News 2 hours ago

North Sumatra Takes Administrative Control of Four Islands Formerly Under Aceh

 The islands -- Lipan, Panjang, Mangkir Gadang, and Mangkir Ketek -- are now under the governance of North Sumatra.
Federal Judge Extends Order Blocking Trump Administration Ban on Foreign Students at Harvard
News 3 hours ago

Federal Judge Extends Order Blocking Trump Administration Ban on Foreign Students at Harvard

 On Wednesday, the Trump administration introduced a new effort to revoke Harvard's certification to enroll foreign students.
Astra Provides Free Eye Exams for Students on Pramuka Island
Special Updates 8 hours ago

Astra Provides Free Eye Exams for Students on Pramuka Island

 In the remote island region, residents often face high costs and long sea journeys just to get an eye check-up.
News Index

Most Popular

Macron Arrives in Jakarta to Boost 75 Years of Indonesia-France Ties
1
Macron Arrives in Jakarta to Boost 75 Years of Indonesia-France Ties
2
Danantara, INA Ink Nickel Deal with Eramet
3
Danantara Officials Deny Reports of Ray Dalio Leaving Advisory Board
4
Rafale, Scorpene Deals on the Table as Macron Visits Indonesia
5
GOTO Announces Board Shake-Up, Cancels Private Placement Amid Market Shift
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED