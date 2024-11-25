Female Teacher Acquitted of Charges for Allegedly Hitting First Grader

November 25, 2024 | 3:27 pm
Elementary school teacher Supriyani, center, appears at a district court in South Konawe Regency, Southeast Sulawesi, as a defendant for allegedly attacking a student, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Antara Photo/La Ode Muh Deden Saputra)
Elementary school teacher Supriyani, center, appears at a district court in South Konawe Regency, Southeast Sulawesi, as a defendant for allegedly attacking a student, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Antara Photo/La Ode Muh Deden Saputra)

South Konawe. A district court in Southeast Sulawesi on Monday acquitted part-time teacher Supriyani of accusations that she hit a first-grade student with a broom handle.

The case sparked widespread outrage, particularly after it was revealed that Supriyani, who earns approximately $20 per month, was detained by prosecutors ahead of her trial.

Despite denying the allegations, Supriyani apologized to the student’s parents. However, the child’s father, a local policeman, pursued legal action by filing a police report.

Teachers of the state elementary school where Supriyani teaches testified in court, asserting that she had never harmed her students.

Presiding Judge Stefie Rosano ruled that the prosecution had failed to provide convincing evidence of the alleged assault.

"The defendant has not been proven to have committed the crime as charged in the indictment. She is therefore acquitted of all charges, and her reputation must be restored," Judge Stefie said during the verdict.

The courtroom erupted in relief as Supriyani’s relatives and fellow teachers celebrated the decision.

“We deeply appreciate the panel of judges for delivering a fair verdict. The judges concluded that there was no incriminating evidence against Supriyani,” her lawyer, Andre Darmawan, said after the hearing.

The case gained significant attention online, with many criticizing law enforcement for prosecuting what they viewed as a trivial matter driven by an angry parent’s influence.

Supriyani, a part-time teacher at the 4th State Elementary School of Baito in South Konawe Regency, was detained for a week last month. She was released only after the case drew national outrage and condemnation.

The incident allegedly occurred on April 24, when Supriyani was accused of hitting a student with a broom handle after repeatedly asking him to behave in class.

Local media reports suggested the case escalated after Supriyani refused to pay Rp 50 million ($3,203) in compensation demanded by the student’s parents. However, Southeast Sulawesi Provincial Police have dismissed these claims as unfounded.

