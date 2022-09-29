Ferdy Sambo Case Ready for Trial

Disgraced police general Ferdy Sambo, left, comforts his wife Putri Candrawathi during the reenactment of a policeman murder case at Duren Tiga housing complex in South Jakarta, on August 30, 2022. The couple has been named suspects in the case. (Beritasatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The Attorney General’s Office announced on Wednesday the murder case against disgraced police general Ferdy Sambo and four other suspects will be handed to the South Jakarta District Court soon.

Prosecutors also indict Ferdy and six different suspects with the obstruction of justice for allegedly tampering with evidence and the crime scene during the preliminary investigation into the July 8 murder of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat.

“We are wasting no time. We begin to prepare the indictment today and will speed up the process until Friday. It’s very likely that we will hand both cases to the court next week,” Deputy Attorney General for General Crimes Fadil Zumhana told a news conference at his office in Jakarta.

Fadil said the current works mainly deal with fine-tuning the indictment such as the wording and the chronology of events.

Ferdy is accused of ordering the murder of Yosua, who was shot multiple times at close range at Ferdy’s official residence in South Jakarta.

Four other suspects include Second Patrolman Richard Eliezer who allegedly shot the victim, Brigadier Ricky Rizal, Ferdy’s wife Putri Candrawathi, and their personal assistant identified as Kuat Ma’ruf.

The five are charged with premeditated murder which carries the death sentence.

Ferdy and six officers are also indicted with obstruction of justice. The six officers include Brig. General Hendra Kurniawan, Chief Comr. Agus Nurpatria, Adjunct Comr. Irfan Widyanto, Commissioner Baiquni Wibowo, Commissioner Chuck Putranto, and Adjunct Chief Comr. Arif Rahman.

National Police spokesman Insp. Gen. Dedi Prasetyo said all the suspects will be officially transferred to prosecutors’ custody on Monday.

Ferdy has admitted to murdering subordinate Yosua for allegedly harassing his wife.

Yosua, Richard, and Ricky all worked as assistants for Ferdy, who was then the head of the National Police’s profession and internal security division.

Ferdy was dishonorably discharged following ethics hearing at the police headquarters earlier this month.